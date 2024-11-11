Monday Night Football Looks For Dolphins Vs Rams

Dolphins vs. Rams, 8:15 ET

There was a stretch not too long ago, I'm talking a week or two ago, where I felt like I couldn't pick a winner to save my life. It felt like whatever I put out was a loser. I still feel that way about the NBA (though I'll bounce back there too, always do), and when you're losing you can be in a very dark place. I've been through it with every sport and all of the slumps suck, but when you do this for a living and are very public with what your betting on, it can be draining. Luckily, the past few days, I've started to heat up. I'm looking to capitalize on a week where I've gone 2-1-1 in the NFL, and 2-0 in College with another win on the game between the Dolphins and the Rams.

The Dolphins season is certainly not going the way they expected it to. After starting the year with a win over the Jaguars, they lost Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion. When the biggest story about your offense is if your starting quarterback should retire or not, you've got problems. Your best two offensive weapons suffered significantly because of Tagovailoa being out of the game, but they have improved a bit in the last two games with De'Von Achane rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown (two total touchdowns), and Tyreek Hill getting 152 receiving yards. Hill is questionable for tonight's game, and without him, the passing attack will take a big hit. The Rams are one of the worst passing defenses in the league in terms of passing yards allowed. They are about the same in terms of rushing yards allowed so most teams can attack them in either way which is why the Rams are struggling. I think that Achane will be a big factor in this game as the best approach for Miami is to keep Matthew Stafford off of the field.

The Rams are just 4-4 for the season, but they have won three straight games and are looking to make it a fourth in a row. Their first win game after a bye, beating the Raiders. They then had another game four days later, facing the Vikings and beating them with relative ease. Last week they were able to take down the Seahawks in Seattle in an overtime victory. This is somewhat similar to what happened with them last season when they were 3-6 before the bye week and ended the year on a 7-1 run. Matthew Stafford now has his weapons back which is also a significant factor in the recent success. Stafford is only at 1,969 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. That won't get it done for a playoff team, but if Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua can stay healthy the rest of the season, he should improve on the numbers. The Dolphins defense is decent against the rush, but I would expect Kyren Williams to find some space and be productive. The Dolphins have been very good against the pass this season and should make it hard for Stafford to rack up yards, but Stafford is also a very talented quarterback, so don't expect him to be shut down either.

This game has a lot of different angles to explore. I think the Rams win this one and cover the spread. The Dolphins have certainly played better lately, but this isn't an ideal spot for them either. I also think the game probably goes over the total as both teams have good offenses, and their defenses are good, but not great. Officially, though, my play is to take Achane to score a touchdown in the game at -110. I like Williams to score as well, but he is at much worse odds.

