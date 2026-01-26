MLB Previews: Will Brewers Be Best In Baseball Again?

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

Every year, there is a bit of a lull in sports betting. Football season is almost over, with only one game remaining before the next season begins. Sure, there are NBA and NHL games, but I know not everyone is a fan of either of those sports. Baseball has over a month before it begins, but I have an idea to write a preview/futures look for every MLB Team. Of course, there will still be Cy Young, MVP, Playoffs/World Series articles, but these will replace the division previews I've done in the past. We will start with the best team in the league from last season (based on regular season record) and go all the way down the list to the worst. We start our betting preview for the 2026 MLB Season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last year's recap:

These recaps will vary based on team, because some teams really don't have much exciting to talk about. That's not the case for the Brewers who won the most games in baseball last season with 97. They also had the best run differential. That doesn't mean that they were the best offense, as both the Yankees and Dodgers scored more runs than them. However, the team did have the third-best runs allowed number in the game. Being third in both makes it no surprise that the team was able to win so many games. Many predicted again that they would finally fall off a cliff after getting rid of their Cy Young pitcher, one of the best relievers in the game, losing their starting shortstop, and seeing their manager go to a rival over the past few years. However, they once again won the division. They even won a playoff series against the Cubs before being swept by the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Offseason moves:

There really haven't been any major moves for the Brewers in terms of additions. They resigned a few guys and have seen some others testing free agency. According to the Depth Chart on mlb.com, at the moment, the Brewers have just two starting pitchers. That's because the major move this offseason is the Brewers sending their Ace, Fredy Peralta, to the Mets. They got back a pitcher and shortstop in the deal. Jett Williams, the shortstop, projects, in my opinion to be similar to Nico Horner of the Cubs. Smart, disciplined hitter who can play a couple of positions and should be valuable, but maybe not a true difference maker.

Roster:

Looking at the club, the Brewers will have a full season from Quinn Priester, who broke out last year, and Jacob Misiorowski. They still need to sign some additional pitchers or call up some guys. Their lineup is also lacking a bit. Rhys Hoskins, their first baseman is still a free agent. His production is fairly replaceable, but they still need to do something. The good news is they still have Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio. They also have William Contreras, one of the best catchers in baseball. There are certainly pieces to remain one of the better offensive teams in baseball.

Betting Outlook:

I really like Priester and Misiorowski, and I think the Brewers are crafty enough to find some other diamonds out there. Additionally, their offense hasn't taken that big of a step back this season. The books have them as essentially a .500 team with 83.5 wins this season. I like the over, and think it is worth the risk right now to grab it. Sure, they need to get their rotation figured out, but they have two guys who are front-line starters, that's more than some teams can say. They also have proved that their team can lose basically anyone and still win games. I would lean on them not making the playoffs though at +155. I think their divisional run will come to an end with either the Cubs or Reds taking over this season. The Wild Card race will be tough to win, so I'm going to take the over for their wins, but I'd lean to them not making the playoffs.