Will Misiorowski Allow A Hit Today?

Brewers vs. Cubs, 2:20 ET

Thursday is typically a travel day for a lot of clubs. Monday is the other one as most teams play three games and then head out of town to the next series. That usually means we don't get many games on Thursday and usually a lighter slate on Monday as well, but this week seems to be a bit more jam-packed. I know there were some rainouts that pushed games to today, but even prior, it was a pretty full slate. I won't complain, more baseball is good for me. Today we look to a divisional battle as the Brewers take on the Cubs.

The Brewers were looking like they were heating up towards the end of May and early June. They are currently in third place in the division and they are four games above .500. If you read my piece about the Cardinals and White Sox from yesterday, this will come as no surprise to you, but this is one of just two divisions with four teams over .500 in the division. The Brewers were my pick to win the division one again, but their opponent today seems to be the clear best team in the division. Maybe they can steal a game from the division leader today with their new guy, Jacob Misiorowski, on the hill. Misiorowski had his major league debut last week and all he did was throw a no-hitter. Okay, a bit of an exaggeration - he only went five innings, but he didn't allow a hit, and he struck out five hitters while walking four. I do expect him to be tagged for a couple of runs today, but he seems like he has pretty good stuff and should limit any damage that does come his way. I also like him to strikeout five or more hitters, as he is a strikeout pitcher and that is a pretty low number.

As a Cubs fan, it is nice to see a winning team. I'm not talking about a team that occasionally does well, or is hunting for a playoff spot in late September, I'm talking about a team that isn't floating around .500. The Cubs are 17 games above that mark entering today, and while the season is far from over, I'm happy to see this team get a little bit of success under their belt already. They are hitting the ball for power, for average, stealing bases, and actually looking like a big market team. We will see if they open the pocketbook a bit and extend Kyle Tucker and do what they need to do at the trade deadline, but for now, all is well on the north side of Chicago. Taking the rock today is Jameson Taillon. He has put together a very nice campaign this year with a 7-3 mark and a 3.48 ERA. Perhaps most impressive, though, is his WHIP which stands at 0.98 for the year. He has struckout as many hitters this year as he has allowed hits. If he avoids the longball, he isn't allowing many runs outside of those. Brewers hitters do have the benefit of familiarity against Taillon, facing him 133 times and getting 34 hits.

I like the under in this game. I think the Cubs probably pull out the victory and probably get to Misiorowski, but I also am a bit weary that it might take the league a minute to figure him out. Some pitchers come up and have a lot of success right away. The Brewers are not a pushover team, either. Playing a side doesn't make a ton of sense to me, but I do lean Cubs. I also am aware of my own bias of being a Cubs fan so unless I feel very strongly about them, I usually don't be them. Instead, I'll take the under for this one. Quick note: Check the status of the pitchers for this game - if Misiorowski doesn't pitch, play the Cubs moneyline. If he does, play the under. Books don't have a starter listed for the Brewers at the time of this writing.