Minnesota Timberwolves Will Avenge Their Loss Last Week To Indiana Pacers Monday

A special OutKick investigation reveals that there is still an NBA season happening, much to its chagrin. The Association and its teams and players are over the regular season. Seemingly, there has been a collectively bargained agreement between the three to give up. Most teams have random absences and half of the league is in "tank mode".

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) vs. the Indiana Pacers (41-29) is a game between two teams that still appear to be trying. Granted, T-Wolves All-Star SG Anthony Edwards is questionable with a thumb injury. But, Edwards is one of the most reliable stars in the NBA and has only missed three games this season.

Minnesota is a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for the sixth and final non-play-in seed out West. The Pacers are one game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the 4-seed out East. The T-Wolves are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 against the spread over the last 10 games. Indy has won six of its past seven games, including four straight.

Best Bet: Minnesota Timberwolves +2.5 (-112) at DraftKings, down to a ‘pick ’em'

One of Indiana's wins in this span was over the T-Wolves 132-130 in overtime on the road St. Patty's Day. The Pacers beat a Timberwolves team at full strength without four starters: PG Tyrese Haliburton, PF Pascal Siakam, C Myles Turner, and SF Aaron Nesmith. With this win, Indy snapped a six-game losing skid to Minnesota.

This loss should create a "buy-low" spot for the T-Wolves. They are 9-2 with a +14.0 scoring margin in March and have the second-best net rating in the NBA over the last two weeks. Also, it's tough to beat a team twice in a short period in the NBA. This is called the "zigzag theory", where you bet the team that just lost in the rematch.

Furthermore, one of Indiana's strengths is 3-point shooting, but Minnesota is a better 3-point shooting team. Since the All-Star break, the Timberwolves are hitting 3.7 more 3-pointers per game than their opponents. In comparison, the Pacers have a +2.6 per-game 3-point differential over that span. Not too shabby, but that's what they do best.

Finally, the T-Wolves have an edge on the boards and getting to the foul line. They have a plus per-game margin in both areas. Indiana loses the free-throw battle by an average of 1.3 attempts per game and grabs 3.6 fewer rebounds per game than its foes. Minnesota attempted 13 more free throws than Indiana last week with Edwards going 19-of-20 from the charity stripe.

Prediction: T-Wolves 121, Pacers 116

