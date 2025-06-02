Minnesota Will Keep Terrible Stretch Going For A's

Twins vs. A's, 10:05 ET

I don't know if you saw the clip, but there is a video from a baseball game that is making the rounds right now. The Rays were playing in a game and there was a pitch that was slightly low and outside. Was it brutally bad? No. Was it incorrectly called a strike when it should've been a ball? Yes. The batter argued a bit then got back into the box after collecting himself and apparently tapped on his helmet saying that it should be challenged. The umpire threw him out. These are the things that are truly wrong with the game. I don't like showing up umpires and the fake tough guy crap baseball players do when they argue with the umpire - we all know you're not going to fight the ump, so stop charging at him like you will. But, something has to give, some of these umpires are too sensitive as well. I hope we don't get this game between the Twins and Athletics ruined because of something silly like a tapped helmet.

The Twins are putting together a decent campaign, but the reality is that this team is not likely to make the postseason. The reason I say that is because despite being above .500, they might be the fourth best team in their division. The Tigers look like a truly talented club, the Royals are playing well, and you really can't ever count out the Guardians. Minnesota has been solid overall, and are sitting four games over .500 at the moment, but I also won't call this a team that is destined to be that much better than .500. If they finish the season 90-72, I think people would be pretty surprised. If they finish the year 84-78, you're probably thinking they performed about as well as could be expected. Someone who is outperforming expectations is Joe Ryan. Ryan is 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP for the year. That is the third best WHIP in all of baseball. He has been good at home and on the road, and great during night starts. His May was phenomenal, going 29 innings and allowing six total earned runs over five starts, four of them quality outings. Ryan hasn't faced the Athletics much, holding them to three hits in 17 at-bats.

The Athletics are not having quite as nice of a season, but I think with the expectations they had, they are actually having a good campaign. There wasn't a ton of hope for the team this year, and they have won 23 games to this point. They were hotter at the beginning of the season, but suffered an 11-game losing streak that they likely won't ever recover from. They have actually lost six straight games entering tonight as well, and won just one game over their past 18 attempts. That's Colorado Rockies level bad. Before this stretch, the team was 22-20. I can't really say what has been the cause of the incompetence lately, but it has gotten ugly. One bright spot is tonight's starter, Luis Severino. He is 1-4 with a 3.89 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP for the year. While those numbers are okay, he has been brutal at the "home" field for the A's. He is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA in seven starts. Twins hitters have been pretty solid against him as well, hitting .259 against him in 54 at-bats.

This is a game the Twins should win. It is unfortunate to say because eventually this A's team will win a game and probably even get hot. It just doesn't feel like they will do that against Ryan and the Twins tonight. I do think the total stays under, but I think we need to take the run line in this game. The A's, including their win, have covered the run line in just five of their past 18 games. 13-5? I'll take my shot on that.

