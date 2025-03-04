Might Be A Trap, But Take Auburn To Cover

Auburn vs. Texas A&M, 9:00 ET

If you follow me on X or Twitter, or whatever you want to call it, you'll see I'm not overly active on there. It used to be a complete cesspool of trolls and garbage. I will say that has calmed down a bit lately, but it I'm sure they still lurk there. I saw someone request a refund of a free pick that they took and played (it wasn't my play). I understand that if you're reading this, you're expecting a winner. Me too. The problem is, that just isn't realistic. Not every play will be a win. I always recommend that you take the advice, think about it, and either fade, follow, or just ignore it altogether. For tonight, I offer you my thoughts on Auburn vs. Texas, you make the ultimate call if you want to bet it or not.

Auburn is arguably the best team in the country and they have spent the most amount of time at the top spot in that nation. Auburn is the #1 team currently and even with a somewhat recent loss, they remained in that spot. They are currently 27-2 and are 15-1 in the best conference in the nation. Does that mean they will win the NCAA Tournament? Of course not, but they definitely have as good of a shot as anyone. Auburn has only lost the two games - one was to Duke on the road, another top title contender, and the other was when they hosted Florida in early February. I personally was shocked by the loss to Florida, mostly because it was on their home court. Since that point, they've been fine, running off six straight wins, including games over Alabama and Kentucky on the road. They have a player who is, and should be, in the running for the top awards in College Basketball in Johni Broome. What is good about Auburn is that they have the superstar who can get a bucket, but the team is deep - good at both offense and defense.

Texas A&M is not having the successful season that Auburn is, but they are having a good campaign. They are also playing their worst basketball of their season right now, losing four consecutive games. For the year they are 20-9 with a 9-7 record in the SEC. Their losses in these past four games were to Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Florida. Two of those were on the road and two were at home. The other SEC losses were in January as they dropped games to Alabama on their home court, Kentucky and Texas on the road. Their best wins were over Oklahoma, Missouri, and Ole Miss, all road games. They haven't been all that amazing at home. There are only two of their wins in the SEC at home that were by more than 10 points. The Aggies are a deep team with 10 players averaging over 10 minutes per game. While that keeps you fresh it also doesn't always give you a ton of time to settle into the game. This is not a good shooting team, which I do think is part of the issue with the deep rotation. They probably aren't getting a ton of shots because so many people play.

The line on this game is a bit surprising. Auburn is a significantly better team than Texas A&M, but they are just 5.5 favorites in this one. I think they should be a bigger favorite. Auburn has been good on the road and Texas A&M is playing bad basketball right now. Both teams were on the road in their last game. I'm backing Auburn here at what might be a trap of a line.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024