Mid-Major Game Should Bring Enjoyment, And Money, Thursday Night

Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic, 9:00 ET

It was a brutal one the other day when I shared two college basketball plays, and then yesterday as I switched to the professional ranks and got the crap kicked out of me in both the NBA and NHL. That's life. Sometimes you're at the top of the mountain, other times you are tumbling down. With the NFL season coming to an end, and College Football only having one game left, I need to get into grooves on the few sports remaining before baseball season kicks in. Let's take a look at the matchup tonight between Wichita State and Florida Atlantic.

Wichita State has had some good seasons, but they aren't the same program that launched the career of Shaka Smart. Still, the team has been reasonably competitive and has even played well this year. For the season, they are averaging a respectable 78.2 points per game, and holding opponents to about 10 points fewer. Their overall record is 10-7 and they haven't played the most competitive schedule in the world, but this is a mid-major type team, so I guess it is about what you would expect. They have lost to Boise State, St. Mary's, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, DePaul, Charlotte, and Rice. I will give them this, even when they lose the games are competitive. Of the seven games they've lost, they have not lost by more than six points in any of them. They have lost by four or fewer points in four of the six games. That's an impressive resume no matter what team you are or are playing. The scoring has been a bit more unpredictable.

Florida Atlantic is off to a nice start in the conference at 3-1, but they are only a game better in record than the Shockers. Right now the Owls are 11-6 for the season. They are averaging 83.5 points per game, and they are also allowing about 10 points fewer. For their season, they have dropped games at Liberty, against George Mason and St. Vonaventure, St. Mary's, UCF, and Tulane. They have won their past two games since losing against Tulane. To their credit they have been competitive in most of their losses, but they did lose by 13 against St. Mary's, and 20 to Liberty. Their game is mostly centered around thier guards with the top three scorers all being that position and averaging about 43 points per game combined, a little more than half of their production.

This should be an entertaining matchup between to similar squads. I think the spread makes sense to play on Wichita State because they seem to never stop trying, and as mentioned, are good at keeping the game close. It is just 4.5 right now, so that might not be enough points for you. But, I do think both teams will score in the mid-to-high 70s. That puts us over 150 points with ease, and I think we can get the few remaining that we need in order to get us to 156. Give me the over.