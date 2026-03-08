Michigan State And Michigan Wont Be An Offensive Masterclass

Michigan State vs. Michigan, 4:30 ET

We've reached the true final day of the basketball regular season. There are actually some pretty good matchups that have been reserved for today, but there is probably none bigger than this matchup. It isn't just that we get a rivalry game, we get to good teams squaring off that are both unwilling to give the other team an inch. Let's get ready for round two of Michigan State taking on Michigan in yet another Big Ten showdown.

Michigan State has climbed back up in the rankings and currently sits at 8th in the nation. They are 25-5 overall and 15-4 in Big Ten play. Regardless of what happens in this game, and probably even the Big Ten Tournament, I would expect the Spartans to be no lower than a four seed, and most likely they will end up as a two or three seed. The team has a little bit of everything, as you'd probably expect from a Tom Izzo team. Also, probably what you would expect from a top ranked team in the nation. They have outside shooting, can defend well, and they do a solid job around the rim as well. They even have a bit of a heel or that guy you hate if he isn't on your team, Jeremy Fears. For the year, Fears is shooting almost 45% from the floor, but he is struggling from deep, just under 30% from long range. If Michigan can keep him out of the paint, he could struggle. He did score 31 against them the first time the teams played, but 12 of those points came from the free throw line and he was just 1-for-5 from deep. It almost makes sense to dare him to shoot.

Michigan has been a beast of a team all year long. They have dominated most of their opponents all year long, even if there have been a few close calls. In their two losses, they dropped the game by three points and five points. And, in fairness, the Blue Devils game, they were down three, and one of the players took an uncontested dunk before time expired out of excitement, pushing that loss to five instead of three. They tend to look at these games against ranked opponents as opportunities to dominate and showcase their talent. Against ranked opponents, Michigan is 7-1 with an average margin of victory of 20 points in the wins. Sure, those numbers are a bit inflated by the 30-point wins over Auburn and USC, and the 40-point win over Gonzaga. However, they still have beaten three of their Big Ten ranked challengers by 10 or more points.

This will be a slugfest for the most part. Michigan should still win, and I think they probably do it by double digits. They are just that much better than most of their opponents. However, Tom Izzo is a smart coach. He isn't just smart, he will have a game plan to slow down the Wolverines offense. It would surprise me if they have a lot of opportunities in transition, and it would be a bit surprising if the Spartans try and play at Michigan's pace. Give me the under for this game as I expect both teams to have more of a defensive battle than just coasting in for buckets.