Michigan Will Continue Posting Big Numbers

Villanova vs. Michigan, 6:30 ET

Tuesday is one of the best days of the sport's week because College Basketball takes center stage. We are about to enter one of the tougher stretches of College Basketball for a few reasons: One, the books don't have to about College Football quite as much anymore. Two, the teams have played enough games that you have enough data on them to know who is good and who is bad. And, three, conference play is about to start which means that there are more upsets. This is all exciting stuff, and knowing this means we can incorporate that into our analysis. I've taken care of that as we have a game between Villanova and Michigan tonight.

Villanova has a nice record at 7-1, but they are not yet ranked in the nation. I do think they have a good opportunity to become ranked, and obviously beating the second-ranked team in the nation would go a long way. The majority of the reason that Villanova isn't ranked is that they haven't really beaten anyone this season. Their opening game of the year was against BYU and they dropped that game 71-66. BYU has one of the best players in the nation, and the team is pretty good overall, so the loss is fairly understandable. Their other seven wins have been against mostly mid-tier schools that will likely not have any chance of making the Big Dance later in the year. They have won all seven of those games by at least 10 points. Now they have a true test before they start playing against conference opponents. Villanova is mostly dominated by their guards. Their two leading scorers, Bryce Lindsay and Acaden Lewis, are combining for about 40% of their points per game this season.

Michigan is off to their best start in quite some time, sitting at 8-0 for the season and coming in as the second-ranked team in the nation. The thing is Michigan isn't just winning games, they are absolutely kicking the crap out of everyone. They had a couple of questionable games to start the year where they needed overtime to beat Wake Forest on a neutral court. In that game they escaped with an 85-84 victory. Then they faced TCU on the road and were able to win by just four points. A win is a win, though, and that's really all that matters. Since then, the team has been an offensive force. They faced Middle Tennessee, San Diego State, Auburn, Gonzaga, and Rutgers in their past five games and have an average margin of victory of 35.2 points. They have won each of their past four games by at least 30, and have won three of the past four by 40 points. Gonzaga and Auburn are ranked opponents, and they still demolished them.

This is another game that Michigan is going to win. Honestly, I don't know if they win by 30 or 40, but the books think it won't be particularly close because they have the Wolverines as a -17.5 point favorite. What I do think we should do is take the over for the game. Michigan has scored 100+ in three straight games, and they are averaging 94.6 points per game this year. I think Villanova scores at least 70 tonight. Michigan will probably score 90 or more. I like the over in this game even at 150.5. Take the over.