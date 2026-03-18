Miami Ohio Will Come Out With Something To Prove

Miami Ohio vs. SMU, 9:15 ET

We have one half of the play-in games set. The field of teams is technically 68, but most people don't pay attention to the first four games of the tournament. Tonight, we get the other set of games. This will complete the field of 64 and give us that beautiful bracket that is ready for tomorrow. I can't wait to sit back, relax, and watch as many games as possible. It is simply the best day of the year for College Basketball. Before we get there, let's get a look at this game between Miami Ohio and SMU.

Miami Ohio is one of the more argued schools in the entire bracket. I find it a bit comical that people don't want them in the tournament, but I also get the point. When you have a mid-major school that goes undefeated in the regular season, they have to be one of two things: Very good, or playing bad competition. I suppose it could be a combination of both. Miami Ohio is pretty good, but they aren't great. They ended up losing the MAC Tournament, which went to Akron, and that put them in this game. It is almost like the selection committee said: "We don't think you belong, but if you win a game and prove it, that's fine." I actually don't hate that approach, but I still think this dismisses their regular-season success. You really can't tell me they aren't at least the 64th best team in the nation. I realize that's not how it works, but it probably should be. The Redhawks lost to Massachusetts, a team that is 17-16 for the season. I suppose that's part of the reason the team was dismissed. However, it is really hard to win games in a row. The Redhawks won 31 in a row and were teetering on a loss for about two or three weeks. It finally happened.

SMU is also a decent program, but it probably had the tougher schedule this year. They ended the regular season at 19-12, and they went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament. It is possible they were headed to a higher seed, but they dropped their final four games of the regular season, and lost seven of their last 11 regular season games. I can't say all of those losses were bad; three of them were by four or fewer points. They lost five of those seven games on the road, where most teams tend to struggle. This is possible that the downfall came as a result of the team losing BJ Edwards. He was hurt in the game against Cal, and the Mustangs really never looked the same since. He will be back for this game, and that could transform this team back into the one that was 19-8 with him.

I think this game has two good looks, but I'm more confident in one than the other. The first is Miami in the first half. The Redhawks will come out with something to prove and should be reinvigorated after the loss. This is a game they are focused on to prove they belong. I also think the Mustangs will have to adjust to having Edwards back. It isn't that he will be disruptive, but it takes time to adjust to game speed, and the team will want to get him involved. I will take the Redhawks with the points in the first half. The other look is Miami for the full game, but I think SMU has a good chance to pull away in the second half. SMU should make the adjustments needed, and sometimes it is just about which team has better players. SMU fits that description. Either way, give me Miami Ohio in the first half with the points.