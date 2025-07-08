Mets Starter Should Get Quick Cash For Us

Mets vs. Orioles, 6:35 ET

I started an article yesterday talking about how you occasionally make bad picks. I'm sure there are a lot of readers who think I make a lot of bad picks, and that's fine too. Yesterday, I had a truly bad pick. I took the under with the Brewers and the Dodgers. I stand by my logic, but I should've paid a little closer attention to some reports about starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He didn't even last a full inning yesterday and cost me the under before the game really even got underway. Today, I shift focus to the Mets vs. Orioles.

There was a lot of talk this season about how the Mets would be one of the best teams in the National League. After a major turnaround about halfway through the season last year, the Mets made it all the way to the World Series. If you followed the Mets over the past few years, this has been a wild ride. The team has been all over the map in terms of investing in the team, then trading away pieces, and retooling. Eventually, they figured it out and they made it last year all the way to the NLCS. I'd be very surprised if they don't have a say in the playoff conversation this season. I have been skeptical of their pitching staff, but they've found a way to have success for a year or more now. Clay Holmes has been one of the better starters for the squad this season with an 8-4 record and a 2.99 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP. He has been slightly better on the road this season, but the biggest difference is that he has allowed only a quarter of his homers on the road. Although he hasn't allowed many runs in the past four games, he hasn't made it more than five innings (5.1 in one) in the starts. Overall, Homles is 10-for-47 against him in his career, with no homers allowed.

The Orioles have had a struggle this season, but they are finally not double-digits under .500 this season. They came into the season with expectations that they would remain as one of the better teams in the AL East, but they are currently in fifth place. The bottom of the division is where they've lived most of the season. We have seen some issues with the offense this season, but that isn't the true issue. The bigger problem has been their pitching staff. A team that relied on a great bullpen for years is suddenly the owner of a team ERA of almost 5.00. Tonight the Orioles sent out Brandon Young to the hill. He is 0-3 for the year with a 7.02 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP. Before you get too shocked by the numbers, he has only made four starts this year. He allowed three earned runs in three of the starts, and four earned in the other one. Young has never faced the Mets, but I'm not overly confident that he is going to keep the Mets off the board.

The Mets are clearly the better team in this game and overall this season. However, just so you know the line has heavily moved in favor of the Orioles today. I still think New York wins this game, but I prefer to take the first five innings over anything. Holmes has been good, and should only allow a few earned runs. I fully expect that Young allows at least three. I'll back the Mets through five in this one.