Mercury Rises When Needed Most

Aces vs. Mercury, Game 3, 8:00 ET

This is the glory time of the year. We have College Football in the middle of the season, with teams taking shape. We have the NFL, and just got some great upsets in Week 5. We have the hockey season starting last night with a few NHL games. Baseball playoffs are in full swing with the Championship Series almost here. The NBA preseason is happening, and teams are almost ready to have meaningful games again. Additionally, we get the WNBA Finals to enjoy! Tonight, the Aces take on the Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

The Aces have had a unique path to the Finals. Not many teams are able to adjust midseason and go from seemingly average to absolutely dominant without making some major moves. We've all seen that Becky Hammon is a pretty good coach, but this is her best work, by far. On August 2nd, the Aces were 14-14. They ended the season winning 16 straight games. This was a team that didn't even look like they would make the playoffs. It looked like they traded away Kelsey Plum, and the team seemed to suffer. A'ja Wilson, their star center, turned the season around and started dominating again. She was unreal and rode that wave to yet another WNBA MVP award. The playoffs have been a little shaky for the Aces, winning both series in the maximum number of games. They also almost lost to a hobbled Fever team in Game 5. They ended up pulling it out in overtime. In the first game, it was a tight contest with both teams scoring at will. In Game 2, the duo of Wilson and Jackie Young was just too much for the Mercury, and that gave them a 2-0 series lead.

The Mercury had their own really interesting path to the Finals. This is a team that was dealing with injuries and players in and out of the lineup. They have also been accused of being a bit of a dirty squad. Either way, the team started the season pretty strong, jumping out to a 12-4 record. From there, they were fairly streaky, winning a few in a row and dropping a few in a row. The team has a three-headed monster with Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Satou Sabally combining to lead the way. They added Dewanna Bonner in the middle of the season to give them another veteran presence on the roster. After dropping the series opener against the Liberty, they won the next two games, knocking off the champion from last year. Then they took out the Lynx, this year's favorite, and last year's runner-up for the championship. They also took out Naphesa Collier, part of the reason for the bad rap. It really wasn't a foul, and things happen, but it was a physical series, and the Mercury won three straight to get where they are today. Now they need to find a way to win four of the next five games if they want to stay alive.

This is a crucial game for the Mercury to win. If they go down 3-0, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to win the Championship. This is one of the games that I think the Aces might not have the advantage. The Mercury are desperate and have played well at home. They have responded well to winning when needed, especially in the playoffs. I'm going to back the Mercury to cover the -4.5 spread.