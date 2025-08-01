Mercury Will Rise And Dreams Will Be Sky High - So Will The Total

Mercury vs. Dream, 7:30 ET

The MLB Trade Deadline came and went. I tend to try and avoid baseball a bit or at least bet a little less on the games because teams are shifting and I need to adjust a little bit to the new roster. It isn't like I'll abandon baseball altogether, but I do try and take a little step back to try and examine specifically what I should do. Today the WNBA has a big slate, so I am watching this one a bit closer and I have a look that I like as the Mercury take on the Dream.

Phoenix is doing fairly well this season as they currently sit in second place of the Western Conference. They are 16-10 which doesn't sound great, but it looks even worse considering they have lost four of their past five games and six of the past 10 games. Before the month of July, the team was 12-5. They didn't need to do much to get better this season, but they plucked Dewanna Bonner from the Fever after the parties had a falling out. Bonner has been good for them, leading the team in scoring in two of the past six games. Alyssa Thomas has been very good for the club and led the team in all of the other games. She also has racked up rebounds, getting a double-double in each of the past three contests. They have had Kahleah Copper in the mix again for the past 10 games, and I think that contributes to their record. The Mercury are adjusting to two new significant role players. If all works well, they will the Mercury will be a dark horse to win the championship.

The Dream have a similar record to the Mercury, but I'm not quite as bullish on the Dream as I am the Mercury. There are some very talented players on both rosters, I just feel like the Mercury are the more complete team than the Dream. For the season, the Dream are 16-11. They are playing better basketball lately, having won three of the past five games. One of the losses was only by two points as well. I am a bit surprised about that one as they dropped the game to the Valkyrie at home, but it could be a scheduling thing. It was the front end of a back-to-back, but it was at home as well, so a bit confusing why this was the game they dropped. Allisha Gray has been outstanding for them this year, averaging 18.3 points per game. They actually have five players averaging 10 or more points per game.

Overall, both of these teams have a lot of potential. In the first matchup, the Dream won the game by 11 points. That one was in Phoenix, but it was just over a week ago, so the teams look largely the same. I do think this one should have a different result, but I'm not sure I want to back the Mercury on the road. This is the Dream's fourth game in six nights. It will also be the fourth city they are playing in. I expect the offenses to get basically whatever they want. I'm going to back the game to go over the total. If you're a bit nervous, the Mercury team total would be one option.