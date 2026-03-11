Will The Marlins Take Another Step Forward Or Will It Be Another Year Of Rebuilding?

Miami Marlins Preview

It is almost hard to believe that this franchise is still in existence. I’m not trying to talk crap about them. I’m just shocked at their history. They’ve won World Series, they’ve made postseasons when no one expected it, and they have had at least two stadiums in my existence. The team doesn’t ever seem to actually want to win baseball games. It also seems like any time they get a guy that might cost money they hit the reset button and just try it all over again. Will lightning in a bottle strike this year for the Marlins?

Last year recap:

The fish from last year were probably happy with their results. This was another one of those years where you had to assume they weren’t going to do anything. The team wasn’t quite selling off all their players, but if you could actually name the majority of their team last year, I’d be impressed. They were better than the Braves (who were injury-riddled) and the Nationals, and there was no way I had them listed as the 3rd best team in the NL East. They finished just a few games under .500, and it is possible they got better this offseason. There is reason to suggest they overperformed last year, as they had a -89 run differential last year.

Offseason moves:

The biggest move from the Marlins, as usual, was not a free agent signing; it was a trade. They did what they normally do: trade someone a bit older for someone a bit younger. This is a trade that could work out for both teams, as Edward Cabrera was injured but has high upside. Owen Cassie could be a really good hitter for the Marlins, their return from the Cabrera trade. If it works out, they have a reliable option in the 3-5 spot that can be there for a few years. They also traded away Ryan Weathers to the Yankees for prospects. Christopher Morel was a nice addition for the team as well.

Roster:

The Marlins are quietly making a nice little outfield. Sure, you still need Cassie to pan out, but Kyle Stowers had a great year last year and has the makings to be the focal point of this entire offense for years to come. Provided they don’t trade him. The team is young, so maybe they will take a step forward. However, they could also take a step backward. That’s what makes it difficult to know about predicting a team in general. The biggest concern has to be the pitching staff. They have some decent arms, but I am a little lost on where they are getting reliable innings from. Sandy Alcantara is a former Cy Young winner, and he found a bit of his form last year. However, his name has been floated in trade talks forever, and will be this year, too. Eury Perez is a strong arm, but I am a bit concerned that he won’t be able to give them 150 innings.

Betting outlook:

Geoff Clark, who is admittedly significantly better at predicting baseball futures than I am, thinks the Marlins are going to be great. He likes their over for the season, 72.5 actually seems fairly realistic. I don’t hate that at all. The problem is the Phillies are about the same, the Mets have gotten better, and the Braves have gotten better as well. The pitching staff is worse, and the hitters are still question marks. I can’t get there, and definitely can’t get there with the 80+ alt win total he likes, but he has a good justification for it. I’d suggest listening to him. I’ll stay away altogether.