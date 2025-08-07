Mariners Will Continue To Pound White Sox

White Sox vs. Mariners, 4:10 ET

We aren't quite at this point in this season, but I am starting to see it becoming more and more clear. The point in the year where lines are heavily inflated on one side or the other, because one team has given up and the other hasn't. Usually it starts in September, but you start to see some of it earlier in the season, and I can see a bit on the card today for the few games we have. We have an inflated line here, but it makes sense as the White Sox take on the Mariners to close out the series.

The White Sox are bad, but not as bad as last year, so I suppose that is a small victory for the franchise. They already surpassed last season's win total, but they are still probably going to lose 100 games this year. The good news for the South Side squad is that a lot of players are getting to develop at the highest level. The bad news is that they are also getting accustomed to losing and playing losing baseball. I like one thing about this team as of today - they have different players leading in the three major hitting categories. There are naturally going to be players who have the triple crown for a team, but with the White Sox, I actually like for their future that they have three different guys contributing. It means very little in the grand scheme of things, but is interesting nonetheless. Today, the White Sox send Shane Smith to the hill. He is 3-7 for the season with a 4.25 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. He was an All-Star for the White Sox, but it feels like this may have been more of a required add to have team representation than truly earning it. He has only made one start since the All-Star Game as well and went 4.1 innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Mariners hitters are batting just .214 over 14 at-bats against Smith.

The Mariners were good before the trade deadline and have gotten even better since. This year has been very good for them on their home field, and this homestand has been no different. They are currently 5-1, going for their fourth straight win. They still have three more against Tampa before they need to leave. They have scored at least four runs in each of the games they've played. The lineup is filled with power bats and has a nice balance of contact hitters. Seattle's lineup will be a tough one to battle even for the best pitchers. Against these inexperienced ones of the White Sox, they've been overmatched. Today, the Mariners send out Logan Gilbert to the mound. Gilbert is only 3-4 but holds a 3.45 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. He has been even better at home, producing a 2.27 ERA. He likely won't produce a scoreless outing, but he should keep runs down from the White Sox. Chicago has actually hit Gilbert rather well, going 12-for-42 against him.

The game opened at 6.5 for the total and that was way too low for this one. I even feel like 7.5 is a bit too low. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Mariners get over their team total of 4.5, but the juice is way too high on over 3.5. I'm going to back the Mariners in a different way, though. I think they end up winning this game by more than a run. Back the Mariners at -125 on the run line.