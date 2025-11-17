Mammoth Will Make Ducks Go Extinct Tonight

Mammoth vs. Ducks, 10:00 ET

I have really struggled this hockey season. I'm honestly not sure if I have gotten a win in any of the few Outkick articles that I've written. I don't tell you that so you can come to Twitter/X and tell me that I suck - though, in this case, you'd be justified. I mention it because part of sports betting is not only acknowledging losses, but it is also making sure you learn from them. I'm hoping to put some of the lessons I've had to the test as the Mammoth take on the Ducks tonight in Anaheim.

The Mammoth, who after spending a year as the Utah Hockey Team, actually have a mascot and are pretty cool now, are off to a nice start at 10-7-1. Is that a record where they are going to start blocking off parade routes? Obviously not, but I do feel like more than any other sport, hockey expansion teams are often fairly successful from the beginning. I can't understate how important that is for developing a fan base. However, in tonight's game a fan base, or lack thereof, really doesn't matter as the Mammoth skate in enemy territory. They are just 5-6-0 on the road this season, clearly saving their best hockey for their home games. The Mammoth have also struggled lately, dropping four of their past five games, including the last three on the road. Tonight, they hope that

Karel Vejmelka can put an end to the losing. Vejmelka is 8-4-1 for the season with a 2.84 goals against per game average, which is decent enough. The ugly stat is that he has just a .883 save percentage. I suppose the good news for him is that Utah allows just around 24 shot attempts per game.

The Ducks are flying fairly well themselves at the moment. They are 11-6-1 for the year and are also performing well on their frozen pond. In home games, Anaheim has gone 5-1-0. Their offense has looked very sharp to start the year, averaging 3.67 goals scored per game. The defense does have some room for improvement, considering they are allowing 3.22 goals per game. More concerning to me is that they are allowing essentially the same amount of shots as they are taking each game. The Ducks are just 2-3 over their past five games, but all three of those lost games have come on the road, so I'm not sure if that is the sole issue or if the team is just struggling at the moment. Tonight, they are likely to put Lukas Dostal in the net. Dostal has an 8-5-1 record wth a 2.86 goals allowed per game average. His save percentage is better than his counterpart at .903, ranking 17th in the league.

I think tonight is a good night for the Mammoth to come out of the slump. After winning over Buffalo, the Mammoth dropped a tough one in overtime. They are playing competitively, but it just didn't work out. The Ducks are looking a lot rougher in their current state, having scored just four goals over their past three games. Sure, they could be due for a breakout, but I'm not thinking it comes here against a tough Utah defense. Give me the Mammoth to steal one on the road.