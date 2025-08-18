Making Sense Of Who To Bet On For The SEC Championship

SEC Champion

There are so many teams in College Football, and it can be so difficult for us to remember who is good after leaving for the draft. It also is hard to keep track of which teams are in which division. Why? Mostly because there are a ton of moving pieces. Virtually everyone seems to join the transfer portal looking for greener grass. Teams don't seem to move conferences or divisions all that much, especially now. One conference that will get plenty of attention this season is the one that get all of the attention every year, the SEC. Who will take down the SEC Championship, though?

Entering this college football season, the SEC has a total of 16 teams, which is quite a few. Of those 16 teams, 10 of them are ranked. Within the SEC, they have four of the top-10 teams. They have the #1 ranked team in Texas, #5 Georgia Bulldogs, #8 Alabama, and #9 LSU. This conference is loaded, and at the end of the year I'd expect them to have fewer than 10 ranked teams, but it wouldn't surprise me that much to see them with seven or eight squads in the top-25.

Texas is at +270 to win the SEC, and that actually gives me a bit of hope here. The Longhorns put together a good campaign last year, but this year they have a Manning. Arch Manning takes the helm of the roster that is loaded with talent. He is one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in years. Manning still has a lot to prove, though. He has only thrown the ball a few times in his young career. Manning has thrown 95 attempts and completed 63 passes. Over the course of the two years he has been at Texas, he has thrown for nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The biggest problem I have is that he really only had time against Mississippi State and UL Monroe. Mississippi State is decent, but not great. He was impressive against UTSA, throwing for four touchdowns in just nine completions. This will be a very tough season, though. They open the year at Ohio State, and I think they probably will lose. I wouldn't be surprised to see them lose at Georgia later in the season as well. I don't know that the team will win the SEC.

I think a better bet to put in our pockets is on Georgia to win the SEC Championship. I don't think that the Bulldogs are going to be the best team in the world, but I do think they are talented on both offense and defense. Their historically great defense is no longer around, but they have plenty of potential. The big question is around Gunner Stockton, the new play-caller for Georgia. Stockton has been with Georgia for two years, so should know the plays and schemes well enough, but there are questions about just how good he will be. I think their schedule is favorable and should set them up with a good chance to have only one loss this year.

You obviously can never count out Alabama as being the cream of the SEC crop. I don't know that I'm going to rush to the window as I don't think they are quite as dominant as previous years, but Ken DeBoer put together a nice campaign last year, and could do it again here. The offense will eventually come together with a new quarterback under center, but the question is how quickly it will happen.

As far as longshots for winning the SEC, I don't see too many options. LSU is +700, but I'm not sure they are going to be a top 2 team in the conference. They have Garrett Nussmeier, who had a nice year, and they added a lot of pieces in the transfer portal. The problem to me is that they probably will lose their first game, and I'd expect them to lose at least one or two more along the way. It is possible they only have 1 loss at the end of the campaign. At +700 it wouldn't be bad to have a ticket on them to win the conference.

Overall, my bet will be on Georgia to win the SEC. It isn't that I think Georgia is going to win for sure, it is more that I believe they will at least be playing in the game. That means that we can have the opportunity to hedge our bet with whoever they are facing. I'm going to back Georgia. I do think Texas probably makes it as well, but I'm not looking to get them yet. I'd wait until after the Ohio State game to make that decision, even if I lose the better number.