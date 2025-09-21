Mahomes Statement Game Coming On Sunday Night Football

Chiefs vs. Giants, 8:20 ET

Sunday Night Football is typically reserved for the best games of the week, but in Week 2 that definitely was not the case, and Week 3 has followed the same script by not having the best game in the window. I'm not trying to say I'm disappointed in it, I'm just a bit surprised that we are getting these matchups. Perhaps it is a contractual thing where NBC asked for certain teams or games, but it does feel a bit odd that we have the Chiefs playing the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

It probably feels even more odd that we have the 0-2 Chiefs playing tonight. Kansas City is no stranger to the primetime games, but it is a stranger to losing two games in a row, and even more strange is that they started the year dropping games to both the Chargers and the Eagles. After making three straight Super Bowls, it would be a bit silly to count them out, but you have to have more concern for the Chiefs than any other year with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. The problem is clearly on offense, which again, seems a bit silly with Mahomes as their quarterback. Right now, the leading rusher on the team is Mahomes. Their leading receiver is Hollywood Brown with 15 receptions for 129 yards. Mahomes has only thrown two touchdown passes, and his lone interception came off a deflection from the typically sure-handed Travis Kelce. To make matters worse, that was in the redzone and could've given the Chiefs a chance to turn the tide against the Eagles. They face the Giants this week, a team that looked awful in one week and great in the second. The only good news for Kansas City is that its defense has looked good in both games.

Speaking of the Giants, they let their season also start out at 0-2 after falling in overtime to the Cowboys. I can't say I blame them, most of the nation expected the Cowboys to win the game, but this was a game where no one could really stop the other team. Russell Wilson looked like the Seahawks version of himself, but it proved not to be enough. Interestingly enough, Wilson is also the leading rusher for the Giants. The team has just 158 rushing yards in the two games, with only Wilson above a 3.5 yards per carry average. The question is more about which Giants offense shows up here. Will the team that looked unstoppable and methodical in getting downfield against the Cowboys arrive, or will the team that hung just six points on the Commanders show up? The Giants are going to face a tougher defense than they did last week, and I'd argue that it is a tougher defense than they faced against the Commanders as well.

There are certain guys you don't want to play when they need to make a statement or are pissed off. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were a couple. Josh Allen is probably that type of guy. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and even a guy like Pedro Martinez or Randy Johnson in baseball come to mind. These are all-time greats. Tonight, we have Patrick Mahomes, an all-time great, taking on a Giants team that is still figuring things out. The Chiefs need a win, and Mahomes will get it for them. I like his over 1.5 touchdown passes, over 21.5 completions, and Kelce to get a touchdown - likely the first of the game. The Chiefs will make a statement here and coast to a cover in this game.