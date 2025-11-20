Magic Will Ground Clippers

Clippers vs. Magic, 7:00 ET

When I first started handicapping the NBA, I thought I would be a genius and take a ton of data from websites and place it into a spreadsheet, click a button and have it update. Then, input which teams were facing each other and have it run a ton of scenarios based on the aforementioned data. I monitored it for a while to see if the predictions on totals were true. There were just too many other factors for it to be fully accurate, but I will say it at least was a good starting point. I don't use it anymore, but part of what I love about sports betting is the effort to find your edge. Putting something together that can help line your pockets is what this is all about, and hopefully, we get plenty of cash after the Clippers take on the Magic tonight.

The Clippers are off to a bad start with a 4-10 record. This is a team that people expected to make the playoffs at the very least. And, if you're still delusional from years and years of torment at the hands of the team, you probably thought they could win the championship. The reality is this team has some good pieces, but they are an aging team that relies on guys who are injury-prone or past their prime. James Harden can still bring it, but it isn't quite at the same level as his peak. Kawhi Leonard has played in less than half of their games this year. How reliant are they on having Leonard in the lineup? They have four wins this season, and three of them have come with him playing. The other win was over Dallas, and it took double overtime for them to take down the garbage pile Mavs team. Harden, to his credit, played very well in that game against Dallas, posting a 41-point triple-double. They are in the middle of a seven-game road trip, but they do have a nice little rest because they had Tuesday and Wednesday off. They've certainly been teetering on another win, or at least playing competitively, losing to Boston by three, and to the 76ers by two.

The Magic are not a fully healthy squad themselves, but they are starting to gel after some early-season difficulties. The team is 8-7 for the year, but they started 1-4, trying to figure out their offense with Desmond Bane now in the mix. Over their last 10 games, the team is 7-3, and that is with losing their best player, Paolo Banchero. Banchero is missing with a groin injury and there isn't a clear timeline for when he will return to action. In his absence, Franz Wagner has taken over the duties of being the number 1 scoring option. He has led the team in three of the four games that Banchero has been out. (I'm counting the game against the Knicks as Banchero missing because he only played 12 minutes in it before he was injured.) The schedule lately has kind of sucked for the Magic. They had a mini-homestand, then had to go to New York, back to Orlando, to Houston, and then back to Orlando. They are here again for this game, and did have yesterday as another rest day.

There really is no rest advantage for either team in this game. Here is the case for the Clippers: they are trying. That's it, that's the whole case. They are at least playing competitively and look like they are close to a win. The Magic, however, are currently winning and in good form. They are a good defensive unit and have a ton of role players that will get a little boost from being in their home arena. It certainly helps that the Clippers have an extra day before this game, but it is not a significant rest advantage. It isn't like Orlando played last night. The Clippers will lose this game, and I think the Magic cover the -5.5 spread. I just don't think the talent level is the same on the teams. The Clippers have lost too many games without Leonard, and the Magic are good at home. Back the Magic to cover.