MAC Returns For Some Wednesday Cash Opportunities

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio, 7:00 ET

We are back with more excitement of college football! We got a win in the game last night and are going to keep pushing as the season is getting closer to winding down. MAC football is among my favorite. I explained it yesterday, but these are typically teams that don't have great defenses, and their offenses are good enough to put up points. Tonight we get a fairly even matchup as Eastern Michigan takes on Ohio.

Eastern Michigan comes into the game with a 5-4 record, but just a 2-3 record in MAC games. They are coming into this one with back-to-back losses and three losses in their past four games. The losses haven't been embarrassing. Against Toledo, they lost by just one point with a final score of 29-28. Against Akron, they also fell 25-21. They were able to beat Central Michigan, but even that wasn't a dominant victory, escaping with a 38-34 victory. Their other loss was to Miami-Ohio, this one was a tough loss, where they fell 38-14. It isn't much of a surprise as Miami-Ohio is one of the best teams in the conference, but it seems like Eastern Michigan tends to struggle against these Ohio schools. They have a pretty nice offense overall. Their quarterback has done a good enough job of protecting the ball, throwing for 2,087 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season with just three picks. Their running game provides a nice balance and their primary ball carrier has found the end zone seven times.

Ohio is having a slightly better season with their record at just 6-3, but they've done rather well in conference play, going 4-1 to this point. They come into this one with their offense rolling, having scored 41 or more points in back-to-back games. They took down Kent in their last game 41-0 showing great work on both sides of the ball. I was a bit surprised to see them dominate Buffalo they way they did, having won that game by 31 points. In terms of common opponents, Ohio has faced Kent, Central Michigan, Miami-Ohio, and Akron over their last five games just like Eastern Michigan. The only difference is that Ohio beat everyone except Miami-Ohio. Even that game was reasonably close with Ohio losing by 10. It seems a bit strange that Ohio has been successful because they don't have much of a passing game to speak of. Their quarterback, Parker Navarro, has just 1,359 yards to go with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has run the ball into the end zone another five times though and is their second leading rusher.

This game probably won't have the explosiveness that last night's game had, but we should get some pretty decent offensive outputs. I don't think Ohio is likely to completely shut down Eastern Michigan, and I know that Ohio will be able to run the ball. I do think the spread is getting a bit high here as Eastern Michigan isn't winning, but is keeping the games close. I'll back the total here and see it going over the posted 50.5 total.