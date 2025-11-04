MAC Is Back! Miami Ohio Takes On Ohio

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio, 7:00 ET

I don't know if you know this, but we have college football basically every day until the end of the year. I personally am excited about this because now that baseball is gone, we have something to replace it. With the NHL and NBA going in full force, and College Football and the NFL taking over weekends, this gives us an added bonus of stuff to watch during the work week. That doesn't even account for tip-off in college basketball happening last night. What a time to be alive! I'm pumped for some MACtion as we have Miami Ohio taking on Ohio in what should be a fun battle.

Miami Ohio is 5-3 and undefeated to this point in the MAC. After dropping their first three games of the season, Miami Ohio has entered the contest on a roll, winning the past five games. They dropped the Lindenwood Lions 38-0 to kick off their winning streak, before taking down Northern Illinois and Akron on the road, and the past two games, defeating Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. In all four of those MAC games, they have won by at least nine points. Winning a football game is difficult. Winning by at least two scores is always impressive in my book. The losses on the schedule for Miami Ohio really shouldn't be anything to hold against them. They started the season on the road against Wisconsin and just couldn't get much offense going. They then went to Rutgers and were trounced 45-17. They took UNLV to the wire before losing 41-38. There are levels to college football, and the Redhawks just aren't really on the level of those other three programs. Not a shot at anyone, just the truth.

Ohio is also sporting the same record as Miami Ohio at 5-3, but one of those losses was against a conference opponent. Over their past five games, the team is 4-1 with the loss coming against Ball State. That was a road loss where they fell 20-14. I don't have a problem with how the team played, overall in the game, but it felt like they forgot there was a second half. They were up 14 points in the first half and they didn't score in the second half. I suppose a hat tip is in order for Ball State, but it also felt like the play calling was a bit too conservative for this one. Their other losses were against Rutgers, again, this one on the road and they lost 34-31 in the opening week of the season. Then they went to Ohio State and fell 37-9. You lost to the best team in the country, not exactly a surprise in my book. Their past two games have been against Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan with the Bobcats winning 48-21 and 28-21 in the games.

This is a pretty evenly matched game. Miami Ohio seems to have gotten better each week. Ohio has played a very competitive schedule and responded fairly well to each game. They are playing well at home, but I do have some questions about their defense. I also am not sure how much of an edge they will have, considering Miami Ohio is close to this stadium as well. I think this is likely to be a game that Miami Ohio can steal from the Bobcats. Take the points as the moneyline is just +115.