Lynx Will Coast To Victory Against Sky

Sky vs. Lynx, 7:00 ET

After stumbling in a few games after the beginning of the season, I have been able to pick up my last few WNBA plays. I still don't do them every day, I like to sprinkle them in every now and then. With the NBA and NHL ending last month, there aren't too many things to focus on any longer outside of baseball, and I love basketball so this is a good change of pace for me. Today we have a game between the Sky and the Lynx.

The Sky are trying to figure out their season. This team has a number of talented players, but I wouldn't say they mesh well together. Sure, their point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, went down with injury, but she isn't really a difference maker at this point in her career. She would probably organize the offense a bit better than what they've had this season. The team seems to be trying to draft players that will make the team popular rather than drafting players that really will be good basketball players. Angel Reese gets the most attention on the team, and some of it is deserved because she brings it upon herself, but she is probably their best player. She has a high motor and can do a lot of good things on the floor. The biggest issue is that people think that Reese is supposed to be Michael Jordan, but she really is closer to a Dennis Rodman. They have had a good stretch of days off as they haven't played since the 29th, so it is likely they will have some rust. They have won two of their past three games, both against the Sparks. Los Angeles is not one of the best teams in the league either.

The Minnesota Lynx are one of the best teams in basketball. They came up just short last year in the championship, and it is arguable that they should've won the game. There was some question about if there really was a foul and it felt very… shady how the Liberty won the game. In any case, they have run it back and look like the clear best team in the league with a 15-2 record. They have potentially the best player in the league in Napheesa Collier on the team, and she is averaging 24.6 points per game. They have a strong defensive presence and have only allowed 74.2 points per game to opponents this season. Their losses this year were to the Mystics, on the road, and by just four points. The other was to Seattle, also on the road. They allowed 94 to the Storm in that game. The most that any team has scored against them this season. They also lost a surprising loss to the Fever in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup game. They dropped that game by 25 points, and there was no Caitlin Clark. It doesn't count for their overall record.

This will be the third game in four days for the Lynx, which means they are probably going to be pretty tired. It is also the fourth game in six days for them. The good news is they didn't have to travel at all. I do lean toward the Sky covering the spread for the full game, but my play here will be the for the Lynx in the first half of the game. I think they come out, take care of business, and kind of coast to the win after that.