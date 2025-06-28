Lugo's Great June Will Continue Even Against Mighty Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Royals, 4:10 ET

I just got back from Spain, and if you've never been, you absolutely should take the trip. In general, you should try and explore the world as much as possible. I thank my wife for the inspiration for that. She is always pushing us to get out and go. The thought of it, and expenses are something you need to mentally get over, but it is totally work it to get out and go. Hopefully, these articles give you a little supplemental income to help you get wherever you're trying to go in life. Let's try to refund our experiences with a game between the Dodgers and the Royals.

The Dodgers are once again one of the best teams in the league. I've never had a problem with what Los Angeles does even though they get a lot of crap for it. Most people look at the Dodgers winning free agents and buying their success as a bad thing. Personally, I feel like if you're a team that costs billions of dollars to own, and makes billions of dollars per year, you should be spending money on people to be on your team. The thing is, the Dodgers won the World Series last year and once before that in this stretch of spending. Eventually they probably will stop spending, but for now, we should enjoy them being the mold for how franchises should operate. Shohei Ohtani, one of the many big contracts the Dodgers have offered, takes the hill today for his third start of the year. If you recall, Ohtani hadn't pitched in over a year and now has gone two starts, both lasting an inning. I'm expecting him to maybe get to two innings in this one. Despite him "opening" the game, the Dodgers have won both contests.

The Royals have a different approach; not everyone wants to live in Missouri. It doesn't have the same excitement that California does. It doesn't have the same celebrity engagement, and certainly doesn't have the same weather. As far as franchises, both have some good history, both have white and blue uniforms, and both have had some success over the past decade plus. Kansas City came into this year with high expectations, but have not lived up to them at this point. Bobby Witt Jr. was expected to be an MVP candidate this season, and while he has been fine, that's not enough to move the needle. Today, Seth Lugo battles the Dodgers. Lugo has been great this month and has dropped his ERA overall to 2.93 after allowing just four earned runs in 23 innings in June. Dodgers hitters haven't been great against Lugo hitting just .254 in 71 at-bats.

I'm going to warn you a bit - I tried this for Ohtani's debut and the Dodgers mashed Dylan Cease. They destroy everyone, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise that it worked out like that, but I don't love the Dodgers bullpen. This will be another bullpen game for the Dodgers and I think Lugo has been in such great form, that we have a chance to at least win this one through five innings. I'm going to play it that way and hope Lugo can keep rolling at least for five more innings this month.