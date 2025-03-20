Low Scoring Game Ahead For McNeese Vs Clemson

McNeese State vs. Clemson, 3:15 ET

We've made it to the NCAA Tournament, my friends. This is the day that most wait for, so I think it is only fair to do a few shout outs to the people reading it. To those that are at work and have a side monitor or phone focused on the games, this is your day. To my friends at Circa Stadium Swim, in your college basketball jerseys, watching and drinking all day long, this is your day. To the vasectomy guys that planned it so they could take off today and tomorrow and enjoy the games while they recover, this is for you. But, this play between McNeese State and Clemson, this is for you, the reader. Let's make this a day for winning.

McNeese State is not the team you've probably ever heard of. In fact, if you know the conference that they play in without looking it up, you're probably more of an avid college basketball fan than I am. For the record, they play in the Southland Conference where they took first place in the regular season and won their tournament. They finished the season going 27-6 with only one loss in conference games. Their lone loss was a road game against Nicholls. Their other losses have come against South Dakota State, Alabama, Liberty, Santa Clara, and Mississippi State. Their losses in those non-conference games have come by a total of 29 points. In virtually every loss they have, they've been competitive. None of their losses are by more than eight points this season. Can that happen here against a tough Clemson team?

Clemson comes into this game as a #5 seed and if they aren't careful, they will be bounced in the first round. Clemson has put together a really good campaign this season, going 27-6 overall. In conference games, they went 18-2 and finished second in the ACC. They did fall to Louisville in the conference tournament, but I was wrong about that game. It was a close one, with Louisville winning by just three points. The other five losses they've had were against Georgia Tech in triple overtime, Louisville on the road, South Carolina and Memphis both in overtime, and Boise State. If you're looking at quality wins for the team, look no further than when they hosted and beat Duke. They also hosted and beat Kentucky. This team has been really good this season and now gets a chance at a bit of revenge for a somewhat early exit against Louisville in the tournament.

One of the things that I didn't mention about McNeese is that in the losses, the totals on those games were 143, 136, 120, 141, 129, and 134. The total for this one is 134.5. Typically games go under on the first days of tournaments as teams try to settle into the groove of things. Players are nervous, sightlines aren't what you'd expect, etc. I think this one will go under the total as well. I actually lean toward McNeese to cover the spread, but won't play both.

