Low Score Ahead For Two Non-Playoff Teams

I went 4-0 for the weekend for football, but last night, I had a bit of a mixed bag. I played the under for the first half, but the way that I wrote the article it came across as if I played it for the full game and not the under. I messed up the way that I wrote it as my initial thought was the under for the game, but then I switched my official play to the first half only. I blew it, so I apologize if you played the full game and not just the first half. I'll try to be clearer in the next games and hopefully in this article. Let's try to get a clear and concise win as the Pirates take on the Orioles.

Yes, I am writing an article on the Pirates and Paul Skenes isn't pitching. Hell, even Mitch Keller isn't pitching. I've mentioned this before, but games for the Pirates are hard to watch. Thankfully, betting on sports helps make any game more interesting. The Pirates are 16 games under .500 for the season, and there is a clear reason for why they have been so bad this season: The Pirates cannot win on the road. For the year, the team is 25 games under when playing as the visiting team. At this point the Pirates just need to figure out a way to prepare for next year. Mike Burrows is taking the mound tonight, and he has a 2-4 record with a 4.08 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. He has been pretty much the same on the road and at home this season, but has made fewer appearances on the road. He doesn't go too deep into the game, typically. He has thrown five or fewer innings in his past six outings, and overall, he has only completed five innings in two of those starts. He has never faced the Orioles, which could give him the edge.

The Orioles arguably have had a more disappointing season than the Pirates. Pittsburgh came into the season with no expectations that they would be good. The Orioles with two very strong years, were once again expected to be a top team in the AL East. Unfortunately for them, they never really got off to a good start and could never climb out of it. The team is currently 11 games under .500 for the season, and they are five games under at home. They are playing pretty decent baseball at the moment, having won five of the past six games, and six of the past eight. It is far too little and definitely too late. Tonight, they send out Kyle Bradish to the mound. Bradish is 0-1 for the season with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. He has only made two starts for the year, going just 10 innings and allowing two earned runs in both of the starts. Bradish has faced the Pirates in the past, and allowed just three hits in 20 at-bats.

This is one of those games that neither team really needs to win or probably even deserves to win. Neither will make the playoffs, and both are probably spending more time evaluating their team for next year than anything. I think this is a game where both starters should have a bit of an edge, though. With poor results and even no experience against the opposing pitcher, we typically get more of an edge for the hurler than the batter. Take the under 8.5 in this one.