Louisville Will Win Battle Of Kentucky

If you missed the NBA last night, you missed a night of basketball glory. Sure, the games didn't have overly significant meaning, but there was a surprising amount of teams trying harder than I can remember in regular season games. It's almost like the NBA told all the teams, "Hey, with all this gambling scrutiny, we need everyone to be going all out the entire season." The result last night was only one blowout, five games decided by three points or fewer, one decided by four points, two buzzer beaters, and a lot of fun for viewers. You don't have to worry about effort in college ranks, and we have some great matchups at that level tonight, starting with Kentucky vs. Louisville.

Kentucky seems to be stuck in the same scenario that they always are in. The team is good, loaded with young talent, but the question remains on just how quickly they can put everything together. For years they have been among the best in recruiting, but they don't have much true success to show for it. John Calipari, their former head coach, was known for getting big names, but he only led them two one championship. Their current head coach, Mark Pope, doesn't have the same background, but is doing a fair job of getting players into the program. He was able to grab six transfers into his program while he only lost another three. He has four incoming freshman that are all four stars or higher, and what I like about them is that he has two forwards, a center, and a guard. That combination is a nice mix rather than being too heavy in one spot or another. In their first two games, it has been the existing players who have made a bigger impact than those that are new to the roster. They've only played Valparasio and Nicholls for the season, so not exactly challenging competition.

Louisville is not quite as popular of a basketball school as Kentucky, but they've certainly produced some impressive seasons. Last year they put together a decent campaign, making the NCAA Tournamnet, but losing immediately to Creighton. Their record was certainly impressive with them going 27-8 to end the year. They had a very strong stretch from December 21st until the ACC Tournament, which ended for them on March 15th. I that span, the team was 21-2 with their losses coming on the road to Georgia Tech and against Duke. Perhaps they will need some time to gel, like last year, but so far, the team looks good against some weak opponents. The Cardinals were able to get some big help this season via the transfer portal and their incoming freshman class. They have one of the top guards in the nation in Mikel Brown who has already shown his playmaking abilities in two games.

This is a good rivalry game for college basketball, and it will be on ESPN. I think that the edge in terms of leadership and poise probably will be on the side of Kentucky. However, Louisville is at home, and that makes a world of difference in basketball, especially the college level. I think there is enough young talent mixed with some existing, reliable scoring on the Cardinals side. Give me Louisville -5.5.