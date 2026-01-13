Louisville Will Cover Short Number At Home Against New Look Virginia

Virginia vs. Louisville, 7:00 ET

One of the most remarkable things to me about the new era of college sports – one where one-and-done is still a thing, but the transfer portal has also opened up more opportunities, and college kids can make real money playing in college – is that Virginia is one of those teams that remained the same year after year in terms of identity. I’m sure that has more to do with the coach than anything. The style the coach wants to play dictates a lot. However, with the opportunity to add dynamic scorers in the portal or a lockdown defender, I’m surprised some of these teams aren’t a little more balanced. Maybe things are starting to change, though. This all comes to mind with Virginia taking on Louisville.

Virginia is ranked 23rd in the nation at the moment and enter with a 14-2 record and a 3-1 mark in the ACC. I mentioned that teams seem to have an identity that they stick to and it doesn’t change year after year. Well, Virginia could be an exception. One of the things that impresses me most about the Cavaliers this year is that they are scoring 85.1 points per game. This is a huge jump from the Cavs teams that I remember. In fact, if the season ended today, it would be the first time they’ve averaged 80+ points per game since 2000-01. They haven’t averaged 70+ points per game since 2018-19. I suppose that can be thanked, to Ryan Odom who took over this year. The problem is that while I’m sure the pace and scoring for Virginia has increased, it also has increased for their opponents. It is still in line with last season, but this year and last year would be the highest points allowed per season since 2008-09.

Louisville is right ahead of Virginia this season in ranking with them carrying a little 20 next to their name. They are 12-4 for the season with a 2-2 record in conference play. Their numbers stack up fairly similarly to Virginia with slightly better scoring, slightly worse defense, and about the same rebounding and assist numbers. The two losses that Louisville has taken in the ACC were against Stanford and Duke in back-to-back games. To their credit, neither was a terrible loss. They lost on the road to Stanford by four points, and Duke took them down by 11. Outside of that, they have lost to Arkansas and Tennessee, both road games. The loss to Tennessee was the only game where they were beaten by more than 20 points.

This should be a tight matchup, and in games like that, it usually comes down to who is at home, and who will execute down the stretch. We’ve seen that the Cardinals can win at home, and we’ve seen them beat a couple of ranked teams. I do think they get the job done here, but I also like the over. When you see Virginia on the board, the thought for years has been slow and boring. That team doesn’t exist any longer and I think the pace will be there. Give me the over 154.5 for this one, and give me Louisville to cover -3.5.