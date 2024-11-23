A Lot On The Line For BYU And ASU

BYU vs. ASU, 2:30 ET

In the afternoon of yet another College Football Saturday, we have a matchup between two ranked teams. Upon first glance, it appears that this is one of just two games between ranked opponents here. With the season winding down before we get to the conference games and the Bowl games, I think we are going to get some really exciting moments and upsets. Here, both BYU and ASU are still fighting toward finding the playoffs and this game will be a big factor.

BYU is just 9-1 for the season and has a 6-1 conference record. That one game, the lone blemish on the record, came last week against Kansas. The BYU offense couldn't do much of anything against Kansas last week. The teams went into halftime tied at 10, but in the second half of the game, they only had four possessions. The first saw them get a field goal and their only lead of the game. They then almost got the ball back, but they fumbled the punt return and that set up Kansas with a touchdown. They had a three-and-out in their next possession. They did get the turnover back when they intercepted Jalon Daniels, but couldn't do anything with it. The last possession they had was a turnover on downs. BYU hasn't always been a very efficient offense but they should be better than they were in that game. They struggled against Utah in the previous game but escaped with a win. Now, they have to travel to Arizona State and look to rebound.

ASU hasn't been great all season, but they've taken care of business when they needed to. They are 8-2 for the season, and 5-2 in conference play. They lost their first game in the conference against Texas Tech. It was a road game, so I guess I can understand it a bit, but looking back this is a big loss that the team probably will regret if they lose in this game as well. Their other loss was at Cincinnati, a game they definitely shouldn't have lost. However, it is a bit more explainable as they didn't have their normal starting quarterback Sam Leavitt wasn't in that game due to a rib injury. He has been back and very good in all three of those games. Their running game has been awesome for most of the season and I do think BYU could have some trouble slowing their opponent down in this one.

Overall, BYU still has a great opportunity to make it into the playoffs, and they need to win here. ASU is probably on the edge, but that doesn't mean anything. Winning solves all, and at least gives the committee something to think about if they win here. I don't really like either side in this game as I think there is a case to be made for both schools, but I do lean toward the Sun Devils winning. Instead, I'm taking the under. I think both teams will take their time and make sure everything is optimal with so much at stake here. Back the under.

