Los Angeles Rams At Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football: +625 Same Game Parlay

The Atlanta Falcons (6-9) host the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) for the regular-season finale of Monday Night Football (MNF) in NFL Week 17. Remember, there is a MNF wild-card game in the playoffs, which the Rams played in and won last season. Atlanta is playing for professional pride Monday, while LAR is competing for wild-card seeding.

Atlanta is 3-2 straight up and against the spread since backup QB Kirk Cousins replaced injured first-string QB Michael Penix Jr. in Week 12. However, all three wins are over teams with losing records, and the Falcons got destroyed 37-9 by another NFC West powerhouse in Week 14, the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking of Seattle, the Rams lost to the Seahawks in a 38-37 overtime barnburner on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. After that LAR loss and the other Week 17 results, Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers play in a winner-take-all for the division and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs Saturday in Week 18.

I don't usually do these, but I'm firing a Same Game Parlay (SGP) for the Rams-Falcons Monday. As you'll see below, I'm expecting LAR to wax Atlanta, and I built a little game script to capitalize on that. With that in mind, here is my four-leg SGP for MNF.

+625 Same Game Parlay for Rams at Falcons (DraftKings)

Rams moneyline (-340) Rams RB Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown (+100) Falcons TE Kyle Pitts UNDER 51.5 receiving yards (-113) Rams RB Blake Corum OVER 45.5 rushing yards (-111)

Rams Moneyline

Since I already gave out the Rams -7.5 in the OutKick Newsletter Monday morning, obviously, I think they will win outright. Granted, the "-7.5" is a bad number, as you can currently get an expensive "Rams -7". That said, everything written below applies to this leg of my SGP.

Plus, you can tease the Rams down to -1 and pair it with another similarly-priced favorite in Week 18, like the Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) over the Commanders or the Denver Broncos (-7.5) vs. the Chargers, under the assumption Washington will start third-string QB Josh Johnson and LAC will rest most of their starters.

Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown

Low-key, Williams has been one of the more productive running backs in the league since becoming LAR's starter in 2023. Over that span, Williams has 44 total touchdowns: 15 in 2023, 16 in 2024, and 13 this season. Also, Rams WR Davante Adams is hurt, and fade balls to Adams are one of LAR's go-to goal-line plays. I.e., those passes could turn into goal-line carries for Williams.

Blake Corum OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards

Corum has gotten 11+ carries in three straight games. He is averaging 6.7 yards per attempt and 82.3 rushing yards per game over that span, and has gained 48+ rushing yards in all three contests. The weak part of Atlanta’s defense is stopping the run. The Falcons have the third-highest sack rate in the NFL but are 25th in yards per rush allowed.

Furthermore, if the Rams are up double-digits in the second half, Corum could go Over his rushing prop in garbage time because Sean McVay might bench Williams to keep him healthy for the playoffs, and Atlanta's defense could make "business decisions".

Kyle Pitts UNDER 51.5 Receiving Yards

Pitts blew up while Falcons No. 1 WR Drake London was hurt, but now that he’s back, Pitts is Atlanta’s second or third receiving option behind London and RB Bijan Robinson. Pitts has gone Over 51.5 receiving yards in just four of the 10 games London has played this season. Meanwhile, the spine of LAR’s defense (linebackers and safeties) is good at pass coverage.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.