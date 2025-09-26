Looks And Leans For All Of The Playoff Contenders

Looks for Playoff Hopefuls

I was able to get a victory in the only game I played yesterday for baseball, as the Dodgers clinched their division with an 8-0 victory. It has been a long season for me, and at times, very frustrating. I was able to split my plays with the NFL, but the main play cashed, the player prop, which I personally bet less on, did not. Either way, I'll take the winning day. Today, I'm going to do something a little different. I'm going to share my thoughts and leans on each of the playoff hopeful games. There are still a lot of teams with something to play for, and those are always more interesting to bet on than games without any implications.

Cardinals vs. Cubs, 2:20 ET

This is the least interesting of all the games, to me at least. The Cardinals are sending out Miles Mikolas, and the Cubs have Colin Rea at the mound. What is at stake? The Cubs can lock up home-field advantage with a magic number of 2. Any combination of wins and Padres losses means they host San Diego instead of heading to San Diego. The Cardinals are officially eliminated as of yesterday. I don't think they mail it in here, but I'm also not expecting the Cardinals to get the win. Mikolas can throw a gem or beachballs, I think the total goes over today, but ultimately, I'm not playing this one.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 7:05 ET

The Yankees are currently tied for the division lead with the Blue Jays, but they are technically in second place as Toronto owns the tie-breaker. The Yankees have a pretty strong advantage this week and could steal the division if they go 2-1 and the Blue Jays go 1-2. The benefit is that they get to face the worst team in the division, and the Yankees are 6-4 against them this season. Will Warren, the Yankees starter for today, hasn't been great against the Orioles, but he has been significantly better in New York. I am not very interested in playing the side, but do lean to the Yankees. I think taking the over is the best look here.

Rays vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 ET

The Rays may be out of contention and will finish the season under .500. However, they aren't a bad team. I consider the Orioles a bad team, but the Rays were not. Adrian Houser has out together a good season, and he starts today. He has been pretty good against the Blue Jays overall. Shane Bieber is starting for Toronto, and he has been phenomenal considering all of the time he has missed. Overall, Tampa has faced Bieber just 19 at-bats, and they have a total of three hits against him. This should be a low-scoring game. I could see this going under 7.5, but I think the value here is on Tampa.

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 7:10 ET

This is the one that I have a stronger stance on. The Tigers need to win in order to stay alive in the playoffs. They are also technically tied with the Guardians, but they don't own the tiebreaker. The good news for them is that they have Casey Mize on the mound. Kyle Harrison has been good for the Red Sox, and they still need to win as well, as they haven't booked their postseason spot yet. The Tigers are just two games above .500 on the road, but I do think they have the advantage here with Mize on the mound. I'm backing the Tigers.

Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 ET

The Mets have a one-game lead over the Reds and a two-game lead over the Diamondbacks. They now get to play the Marlins who were surprisingly good this season, and the good news for them is that they face Sandy Alcantara who has been a disaster for most of the season. The Mets are on the road where they have struggled, but they did just take two of three from the slumping Cubs. The Mets are streaky so it wouldn't surprise me to see them win all three of these games. I like the Mets to win this one.

Rangers vs. Guardians, 7:10 ET

This is one I don't have many thoughts on. The Guardians have been playing good baseball, but they could do anything from win the division to win the Wild Card, to miss the playoffs altogether. The Rangers were competitive for most of the year, but recently were officially eliminated. I like Jack Leiter, but he has been worse on the road. He has been good against the Guardians, holding them to three hits in 24 at-bats. I lean to the under in this game.

Reds vs. Brewers, 8:10 ET

The Brewers really don't lose very often with Quinn Priester on the mound. They don't have much remaining to play for this season other than trying to win one more game or have the Phillies lose one to give them home-field advantage for the playoffs. Back to the start, though, the Brewers have won 19 straight Priester starts. It is kind of absurd. He's been consistent and very good this year. The Brewers probably win this one on the run line.

Astros vs. Angels, 9:38 ET

The Astros are slumping at the worst possible time. They have dropped four of their past five games. They did win yesterday to salvage at least one game of the series against the Athletics, but they are on the outside looking in for the playoffs at the moment. I think the Astros win this game tonight, but I'm not betting that. I'm taking the over. Jason Alexander and Kyle Hendricks are both going to give up a lot of runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres, 9:40 ET

We've reached the end of the games that have at least one team in them that still matters. This is arguably the best pitching matchup on the card today as well. Zac Gallen goes for Arizona, and Yu Darvish goes for the Padres. Neither of the two pitchers have good numbers, but they have big games under their belt. The Diamondbacks losing would likely eliminate them. The Padres losing really means nothing other than they are even less likely to host a playoff series. I think the Padres probably eliminate Arizona here, but I counted Arizona out earlier in the year. I won't do it officially tonight.

Whew. That's all of the games for tonight, hopefully this helps a bit. Playoff baseball is exciting, but so is this last week where teams are scrambling to get in. I'll be honest, I'm hoping for a collapse with the Tigers and Mets. I hope both miss. I want chaos. I think both probably make it, though.