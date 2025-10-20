Looking For Offense? Look Somewhere Else

Texans vs. Seahawks, 10:00 ET

We have a very late game on our hands tonight. There have been a lot of evenings with two Monday Night Football games this year, and I can't say I hate it. I actually probably prefer it, but this one will cash after I'm asleep. I suppose for those on the West Coast, they probably won't care, but the fans in Texas probably won't enjoy this late kickoff. Enough about that, after we place the bet, it doesn't matter when it cashes, it just matters that it does cash. Let's get to that point as the Texans take on the Seahawks.

The Texans have been one of the more intriguing teams this season. They have arguably the best defense in the league, but they have one of the worst offenses and offensive lines in the league. It is a remarkable combination where their defense is holding opponents to just 12.2 points per game, but the Texans are 2-3 for the season. The offense has looked significantly better in the past two games, putting up 70 points. Those two teams that they faced? That would be the Titans and the Ravens. Baltimore has pretty much allowed anyone, and everyone, to score on them. The Titans recently fired their coach, so I'm sure you could imagine how good of a defensive team they are. I do think CJ Stroud is a decent enough quarterback, but let's not jump to conclusions and say that the team has been fixed. One competitive advantage they have here is they had extra time to prepare for this game as they were on a bye last week. The Seahawks have been good at keeping opposing running backs out of the endzone, but they are giving up some touchdowns to opposing receivers, so maybe Stroud can find a way past them.

The Seahawks have put together a pretty decent season at this point in the year. Sam Darnold doesn't look like an MVP candidate as he did last season, but he certainly looks like a competent quarterback - not something you could say about him through the entirety of his career. He does protect the ball fairly well, which is what you want against a talented defense like Houston's. Seattle has done a good job of balancing their attacks, but I still think they could use getting their ground game going a bit more. It does seem like you can score on the Texans with the running game. They have allowed five touchdowns to opposing running backs. While that may not seem like much, the team has only allowed eight total touchdowns for the season. Darnold did face this defense last year and he lit them up. He went 17-for-28 for 181 yards and four touchdown passes. Completely different team, different system, but he was still the home team quarterback.

I didn't really mention this, but the Seattle defense has shown some very good signs of success as well. They are allowing just 19.5 points per game this season. So, the two teams combined are averaging just 31.7 points per game. The total in this one is a bit higher at 41.5 and I think that is still a bit too high. I'm not convinced the Houston offense is actually improved. I think they just got to face two bad teams. Seattle hasn't been nearly as sharp at home. I'd lean to the Texans in this one, but I'm taking the under 41.5.