Look Toward Total As Chargers Take On Chiefs

Chargers vs. Chiefs, 8:20 ET

We've reached the… well, not quite the end of the NFL week, but close to it. Sunday Night Football is typically reserved for some of the best teams in the sport, and this is no exception. We only have a few weeks remaining and teams are still battling for a playoff spot and positions. Both teams in this one have a ton left to play for as the Chargers are still looking to secure a spot, and the Chiefs are trying to lock up the #1 seed in the AFC.

The Chargers come into this game with an 8-4 record and are 4-2 away from their home field. This team has taken a large leap this season, their first under their new head coach Jim Harbuagh. Over the past five games, the Chargers are 4-1 with the only loss coming against the Ravens. Baltimore was able to beat them in Los Angeles, ending the game 30-23, but it really wasn't that close. Last week, they escaped with a win over the Falcons but it wasn't exactly a convincing win. Justin Herbert was only 16-for-23 in the game with just 147 passing yards, but did get them into position to grab three field goals. The Chargers took the lead into halftime, but the Falcons were able to grab the lead again. If it wasn't for a defensive score, the Chargers might not have gotten the victory. The second half was ugly for the Chargers they had five possession, punted three times - all of them three and outs, and then a turnover on downs. The last possession was just them running out the clock. It seems that they are a bit inconsistent with their offense, but their defense has been pretty good, with them near the top of both passing and rushing yards.

The Chiefs are the luckiest team I've ever seen. They have an amazing record, at 11-1, and they have a great coach, one of the better quarterbacks (I don't know that I can call him the best anymore), and a Hall of Fame Tight End. They still are the luckiest team ever. I've heard smarter people than me say things about putting yourself in position to be able to embrace luck is a skill. Certainly the philosophy behind that is true, and I think the Chiefs do put themselves in position to win, but the fact that they've been on the brink of losing three or four games (at least) and pulled it out is amazing. Last week, the Raiders were set up to kick a game-winning field goal and they botched a snap and the Chiefs were able to get the win. Eventually, this luck has to run out, doesn't it? The Chiefs offense has not looked good for weeks, and last week, Mahomes completed a season low in percentage of passes. The Chiefs scored 19 points and Mahomes threw the ball 46 times. The good news for the Chiefs is that their defense has been able to do their part for the majority of the season.

I really do wonder how long the Chiefs can keep this up. Nine of their games have been one-score victories. Last time the Chiefs and Chargers played, Kansas City lost their primary receiver. Since then they have added DeAndre Hopkins to the mix. He's been integrated fairly well, and I do expect him to haul in a touchdown pass in this one. I don't like either of the offenses in this game and can't back the over. I'll play under 42.5 in this one.

