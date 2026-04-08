Look For Slower Playoff Style Game Between Hawks And Cavs

Hawks vs. Cavs, 7:00 ET

We only have a few days left until the real basketball season starts. We are a few days removed from the fun of College Basketball, but once the NBA Playoffs get going, there is a lot to be excited for. Last season, there were great series in almost every one of them. The games had very few blowouts and the teams clearly were trying to win. I know there are high hopes for a lot of teams, but the two in this might be sneaky choices to come out of the East. Let’s see how the game between the Hawks and Cavs might go tonight.

Are you ready for this sentence? Since the Hawks traded Trae Young, the face of their franchise for years, they have been statistically one of the (or perhaps) best teams in the NBA. They are ranked first in offensive and defensive efficiency. The team was 17-21 before they traded him. Since they’ve traded him, the team has gone 28-13. In fairness to Young, it wasn’t like he was playing, so you can’t blame the struggles on him. Jalen Johnson has taken over as the best player on the team, and is very possibly the Most Improved Player of the season. He is leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game. He is actually two assists per game from averaging a triple-double. Couple that with the improvement of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, another Most Improved Player candidate, and the Hawks went from a purely offensive team to one that has effort on defense, and can still score.

The Cavs are another team that made a major move this year. Instead of seeing if the same core would work once again, they ended up moving Darius Garland and getting James Harden. They also added Dennis Schroder, who replaces Lonzo Ball. Both are upgrades, but I wouldn’t say either are going to be moves that makes them true championship contenders. Harden has been solid since coming over, doing what he typically does, but this is still Donovan Mitchell’s team. Since Harden has come over, Mitchell has led the team in scoring seven times, and Harden has led them four times. Harden has led the team in assists 12 times in 24 games for the Cavs. This should be a team that can win at least one playoff series, but it will be heavily matchup dependent.

In this game, we have a potential playoff preview. The Hawks are fifth, and the Cavs are sixth. There is a possibility that changes a bit, but it looks like we might get the Cavs hosting the Hawks. Don’t expect these teams to reveal a lot to each other for that reason. I think this is likely to be a lower-scoring game. The Hawks have played solid defense, and the Cavs matchup well. Give me the under.