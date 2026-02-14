Look For Defense To Step Up In Big 12 Battle

Texas Tech vs. Arizona, 6:30 ET

If you haven't checked today's basketball schedule, you might want to. This is a great day of games with a ton of top ranked teams taking each other on. The only problem is that today is also Valentine's Day. How are we supposed to watch these great games if we have dinner obligations and everything? Me personally, I'm looking for a spot at the restaurant that has a good view of a television. I love my wife, but these bets will pay for that dinner we are going to! Let's get that check paid for with a bet on the game between Texas Tech and Arizona.

Texas Tech is ranked as the 16th best team in the nation at the moment. They are 18-6 with a decent 8-3 mark in the Big 12. This is a competitive conference, so even the three losses are nothing to sneeze at. This isn't exactly a program that I'm confident in backing to win the NCAA Tournament, but I do think, depending on how the matchups shake out that they could be a bit of a surprise. Their losses this season have been mostly understandable. They dropped their first game to Illinois on the road by four points. They were rocked by Purdue on a neutral court (it was a 30 point loss). Then they fell to Arkansas, also a neutral court game. These were all of the non-conference losses. The next three were against Houston, who they've also beaten, UCF and Kansas. Kansas has been playing very well lately, so that isn't much of a surprise. And, yes, that is one of the three games Kansas has gotten me on.

Arizona is still ranked as the best team in the country despite losing their last game. Again, this was a game Kansas got me on. In fairness to them, they lost on the road to a Bill Self coached team, by just four points. They also looked like the better team in most of the game. The problem is, Kansas didn't have their best player, Darryn Peterson. Without him, Arizona still lost. They did hit some big shots late, and Brayden Burries was once again remarkable. However, it just wasn't enough as they dropped the game. I found it interesting that the announcers were mentioning that the head coach of Arizona, Tommy Lloyd, apparently said he knew the team wouldn't be undefeated, or knew they would lose. I'm almost positive that he didn't mean that game specifically. Losing can help a team regain focus though. I don't think that Arizona had lost their focus before the loss, but it does reset you a little bit, and maybe make it easier to play as you're no longer looking to be perfect.

Arizona doesn't need to be perfect to beat most teams, and that includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This is a good club the Wildcats are facing, but I don't think they are in jeopardy of losing two games in a row. Texas Tech has shown they can lose some close games. They've also shown they can beat very good teams. I like this game to go under, though, because Arizona will look to recalibrate on defense. Texas Tech knows they can slow the game down to keep it close as well. Give me the under 155.5.