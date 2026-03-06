Locking In Bets For World Baseball Classic Openers

World Baseball Classic Games

If you're anything like me, you love these exhibition tournaments. I like watching soccer, but only when it is the World Cup. I think curling is awesome, but only if it is for the Olympics. Hockey is my least favorite sport, but you throw on some USA vs. Canada, and suddenly it is the best thing in the history of sports. I don't know that the World Baseball Classic is quite at that level, and personally, I think this should be done in November instead of right before a season begins. However, I'm jazzed to see what we have for the games today and I'll lock in a couple of small bets on today's slate.

Puerto Rico vs. Columbia, 8:00 ET

Columbia comes into this game as the underdog. I am not sure if I should be shocked by that or not. Their pitching is probably the biggest weakness. Their starter, Jose Quintana, has been a reliable Major Leaguer for years, but I'm not sure he is a guy you'd want to face a lineup of All-Stars once you start getting to the USA or the Japan teams. The offense doesn't have all that much star power either, but there are certainly some guys who will make a name for themselves if they get a chance. Puerto Rico also is lacking a ton of talent in the rotation. Their starter, Seth Lugo, is a guy that I've been fond of for years. He has been a reliable arm for the Royals and was a realistic Cy Young contender just a couple of years ago. I think he is definitely the better starter in the game, but Quintana could at least keep Puerto Rico close. The Puerto Rico offense has some names you'll recognize - Martin Maldonado, Nolan Arenado, Willi Castro, Eddie Rosario, Heliot Ramos, and I'm probably missing a couple of others. They have a really strong group of Managers and Coaches, and normally I'd say that doesn't make a difference, but in a small tournament like this, it could be huge. This game has a total of 9.5 and I don't think we will get that many runs. I'm looking at closer to seven than I am 10. Give me the under.

Netherlands vs. Venezuela, 12:00 ET

Did you know the Netherlands had a baseball team? I really didn't either, but it is kind of cool. The Netherlands just dominated the Winter Olympics, so now they are trying to surprise some people in a different sport. I'm not saying there are no Major League pitchers on this roster, but I really don't recognize most of the names. Kenley Jansen is a guy I recognize, but he is a reliever. For the offense, there are definitely some dudes who can do some damage. Ozzie Albies and Xander Bogaerts are two guys who stand out. They also have Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield. Venezuela has a bit of an edge when it comes to pitching staff if only because they have the better starter in Ranger Suarez. There are some other names like Eduardo Rodriguez and Daniel Palencia who have seen high leverage situations in recent years. They have a lineup of multiple MLB players, as well. The Contreras brothers are on the roster, Luis Arraez will be a reliable contact hitter, Eugenio Suarez can mash the ball, Gleyber Torres is a well-rounded performer, and the outfield features Ronald Acuna Jr. among others. Venezuela should take this and I'm willing to back them on the run line at -2.5.

USA vs. Brazil, 8:00 ET

I'm going to be really clear about this. I won't bet this game, but feel like I need to mention it. The USA is a -9.5 favorite over Brazil. That means they are expected to win by 10 or more. To show some correlation here, the total is 14 with heavy -160 juice to the over. I can't, in good faith, bet a team to win a baseball game by 10 runs. The over seems like it makes sense, but no thanks. I just won't get involved even though I want to take the USA and be a homer.