The Lines Suck This Week; Let's Go For A Lotto TD Parlay

Anytime Touchdown Parlay

I feel a lot less confident in most of the games this week than I have in other weeks. There are a lot of injuries and changes this week: Jaxon Dart, who made his first start last week, now has to go on the road to face the Saints. The Browns are changing to Dillon Gabriel under center. The Ravens don't have Lamar Jackson for a few weeks. So, instead of taking a big risk on a game that I'm a little less certain about, I want to take a little risk on a touchdown parlay. I'm putting together an Anytime Touchdown Parlay, feel free to tail as is, or just a few legs, but sports betting should be fun. Let's have some fun.

Cam Skattebo +100

The first leg here is for Cam Skattebo. I expect the Giants to do a healthy dose of running here. The Saints have allowed five total touchdowns to opposing running backs. Dart may steal the touchdown by scrambling, but I expect them to be cautious with throwing in a tough stadium. Additionally, the team won't have star receiver Malik Nabers, so my expectation is that Skattebo gets additional work. I'm going to put him as my first leg.

Alvin Kamara -165

The same philosophy here goes for the Saints. They are going to have a healthy dose of running, and Alvin Kamara is still a playmaker. He only has one touchdown for the season, and it came in the first game, at home, against the Cardinals. The Giants give up a lot of yards and touchdowns to opposing running backs - having allowed five on the ground already. I expect this game to be fairly close, and I don't have much faith in New Orleans' quarterback situation.

Garrett Wilson +145

I'm not saying I have faith in Justin Fields, but if anyone is going to score on the Jets, it will absolutely be Wilson. Fields repeatedly targets his best receiver, as he should, and the Cowboys secondary is awful. Wilson should be able to find the back of the endzone against a team that has already allowed 9 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers for the season.

Justin Jefferson +170

The Browns are actually a pretty good defense, but they have allowed six touchdowns to opposing receivers. Jefferson was targeted early and often last week, but he didn't score. He hauled in 10 of 11 targets, and I expect him to have a similar workload next week. Again, the Browns can contain a team fairly well, but Jefferson is a different receiver. He's too good to just assume the Browns will completely stop him. I think he can find the endzone for the first time since Week 1.

Trey Benson

The Titans can't really stop the run, and the Cardinals really could use someone getting some yards on the ground. Arizona should win this game, but I'm not overly confident that they are going to blow out Tennessee. I expect Benson, who is questionable, which is part of the reason I don't have odds at the time of this writing, to get more than the eight carries he got last week. The Cardinals had to abandon the run a bit because they were down 14-3 at halftime. I expect him to find the endzone this week.

Sam LaPorta +195

This is the guy with the longest odds, and therefore the least likely to hit, but if we are going to have some fun, why play it safe? LaPorta is one of the better options overall when it comes to tight ends as he is tied for second overall in targets on his team. The biggest concern for this is actually that the Lions will have too big of a lead and won't need to throw anymore. LaPorta has no touchdowns this year, but the Bengals have allowed 27-of-40 targets to opposing TEs and have allowed two touchdowns. If you're looking for a safer TE option, or want to go crazy, add Jake Ferguson from the Cowboys. He leads his team in targets, and faces a Jets team that has allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends, but not many yards.

Depending how you play this, you'll probably be looking at a 70:1 or greater payout. Let's hit the lottery today!