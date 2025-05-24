Liberty Are Going To Demolish Clark And Fever

Liberty vs. Fever, 1:00 ET

Okay, I know I probably will get a lot of hate for once again writing about the WNBA, but I really do like these games. I have been very profitable in them as well over the past few years. This season we are still early and about even with the wins and losses, so it hasn't been fantastic, but I've also been trying to force more plays than I probably should. I want to get back to just doing one game so I can really focus on that game in particular. With that said, today I'm focused on the matchup between the Liberty and the Fever.

The Liberty are one of, and potentially the, best teams in all of the WNBA. They raised a banner to their rafters to start this year because the team is loaded with talent. They have one of the top three players in the game in Breanna Stewart, a great shooting guard in Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, arguably, would be most teams best player. They also have other talent on the roster that I'm not even mentioning like Natasha Cloud and Rebekah Gardner. Bottom line is that this team is loaded and is just as likely to repeat as champions as any other team in the league. To start the year, they have had two games, one against the Aces, and another against the Sky. In both games, the Liberty look like they have been locked in and are ready for their title defense. In other words, no championship hangover for them. The Aces and Sky have very different talent levels, but the results from both games were essentially the same - Liberty a lot, opponent, about 20 points fewer.

The Fever are not quite there yet. They tinkered with their team in the offseason to add some veteran leadership, some more shooting, some sexy blonde, and a bit of edge to the team. Indiana should absolutely make the playoffs and be one of the better teams in the league the majority of the year. They still need to find a way to lock in on defense, but that should come over time. Right now their offense is still looking crisp with an average of 88 points per game. Coming into today's game, there is really no question which team is more tested. The Fever have had two games against the Atlanta Dream, another team that should at least be competitive for a playoff spot this season.

At some point in the season, the Fever will look like the best team in the league. That point is not right now. They are not better than the Liberty, and honestly, this line is a little more Caitlin Clark influenced than it should be. The Liberty opened as -1.5 favorites. I'm betting multiple units on the Liberty in this one at the -2.5 line that is there today. They are in better form, haven't had to try and have crushed everyone, are technically more rested, and this is a game that the Liberty will probably win by 7 or more points. Hell, if you want another reason, this is the WNBA equivalent of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup. Back New York in this game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024