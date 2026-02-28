Leans And Looks For A Busy College Basketball Saturday

NCAA College Basketball Looks And Leans

I've done this in the NBA before, but I haven't put out a series of looks and leans for College Basketball this season. It could be a complete disaster, or it could lead to some valuable wins for those out there looking. As we get closer to the end of the College Basketball regular season, the games seem to have been getting better and better. March is almost here, and we are ready for March Madness as always (enter the Outkick contest if you haven't already). Until the tournament starts, we will need to settle for these games today, and I've got some ideas for a bunch of them.

Kansas vs. Arizona, 4:00 ET

I finally got a win on a Kansas game this season as they took down Houston the other night. If you haven't checked out the Jayhawks schedule, it has been a gauntlet. Let's include January 31st through the last day of February: BYU, Texas Tech, Utah, Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, and Houston. That was five ranked teams in eight games and just one game against a team under .500. They lost to Iowa State and Cincinnati in that stretch, but have conquer all other tasks - including knocking off previously unbeaten Arizona. Now it is time for the Wildcats revenge. I think there is no chance that Arizona loses this game, but I do think there is a possibility they don't cover. I wanted to put a full feature on this game, but I just couldn't get there. I think the books hung the right number to make it difficult. Ultimately, I lean to Kansas +8.5, but there is a real risk that Arizona goes all out and wins by 20. Kansas will demolish Arizona State on Tuesday if they lose this game by a lot, so theres a nice lookahead spot for you as well.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, 4:00 ET

From one Big 12 battle to another. Texas Tech has been a monster this year, collecting wins over some of the biggest schools in the nation. They beat Duke, Houston, and Arizona already this year. Could Iowa State be the next one that they topple? I took them to beat Cincinnati earlier in the week and they won that by 12 - for the most part, it was a no sweat bet. Texas Tech has won two straight games after losing to Arizona State. The bad news is they did it without JT Toppin who tore his ACL and is done for the season. They need him to win consistently, and need him in games like this. Against ranked opponents, Toppin was the leading scorer in six of the nine games. Iowa State is going to hammer Texas Tech here. I like the Cyclones to cover the -7.5.

Villanova vs. St. John's, 8:00 ET

It seems to happen every year that I put out a bet that is just embarrassingly bad. With over 700 articles per year, there are bound to be some truly awful ones. I had that when I took the Red Storm to cover against UConn earlier this week. They lost by 32. Now they get a chance for a rebound game, but the opponent isn't someone they can just walk all over. They have played Villanova already this season and won the game, which makes me a bit weary. It is hard to beat a team twice, but this shouldn't be just any game. This should be a statement game where St. John's goes balls-to-the-wall mentality and crushes their spirit. I don't love that it is at Madison Square Garden, but I don't think it matters. I'm getting back what I lost and backing St. John's -5.5.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's, 10:30 ET

The WCC is a joke basically every year. Gonzaga is always one of the top teams, but that is at least in part because the other programs don't really get the same recruits. Is that Gonzaga's fault? No. However, it does give the Bulldogs an inflated record each season. Could you imagine Duke playing in this conference? Gonzaga is 28-2 for the season and 16-1 in the WCC. Their losses have been a blowout from Michigan, and a loss on the road to Portland. They have already played, and beaten Saint Mary's once. It was a 73-65 victory. This will close out the Bulldogs regular season, and a win assures them of winning the regular season WCC. The Gaels didn't shoot all that well against Gonzaga in their first matchup, but I think that was partially because of the defense, and partially because they were on the road. I think this line is too short, I lean to Gonzaga winning on the moneyline. The only reason it is a lean and not a play is because this is probably Saint Mary's Super Bowl. They might make the NCAA Tournament, but they aren't going anywhere (not that Gonzaga will win it either).