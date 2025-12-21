Lean On Veterans In Pivotal AFC South Battle

Buccaneers vs. Panthers, 1:00 ET

This hasn't been the most consistent stretch of football plays that I've delivered over the past few weeks. My guy, Geoff Clark, has been the picture of consistency, delivering you all win after win, and even making a bit of coin in the Circa Super Contest. Good for him, I'm trying to get on that level. This week, we have games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. I'm taking one on each day to give you four plays, and my only hope is that I can run into a great week after getting some bad luck last week, and ended with a 1-3 or 2-2 week, depending on what number you got on Bucky Irving against the Falcons. Today's game to bet on will be between the Buccaneers and the Panthers.

The NFC South essentially is coming down to one of the two teams in this game. For a while, it seemed like the Buccaneers were the cream of the crop. Then, it seemed like they were just the best team in a bad division. Now it seems like they are heavily flawed, and their reliance on Baker Mayfield is no longer a safe option for them to win games. In fairness, Mayfield played like an MVP to start the year, which gave them the strong record and the hope early in the season. Then injuries started catching up with the team. They were 6-2 at the Bye Week, and have gone 1-5 since that stretch, resulting in their 7-7 record. It has been a tough schedule, but there are also some games that they had to get a win, and they didn't. They've lost the past two games to the Saints and Falcons, both of them at home. The team is healthier - Irving and Mike Evans are both back in the lineup. I do think the offense should start clicking, and this is a veteran team against a team learning to win.

That team learning to win is the Carolina Panthers. Carolina has shown some flashes of success this season, and other moments when they look like they are still struggling to get anything together. They are a .500 team, just like the Buccaneers, and are looking to steal a playoff spot. They started the year 1-3 after losses to Jacksonville and Arizona. Then they came home and destroyed the Falcons 30-0, but followed that up by being blown out by the Patriots. They ran off three straight wins over the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Jets. Since then, they have alternated wins and losses. Their wins are against the Packers, Falcons, and Rams, all three quality opponents. Their losses were against the Bills, Saints, 49ers, and Saints again. Two of those make sense, and two of them are a bit concerning. Bryce Young is still not taking over games, but he isn't losing them for the team, which is a good enough result to put them in the position they are in at the moment.

I really don't have a good feel for the total in this one. I could see both teams lighting up the scoreboard or playing with a slow pace to keep themselves in good position to strike late in the game and steal it. I normally like home divisional dogs, but this game seems to be an opportunity for us to take the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been beaten up lately and needs a "get right" game. They will recognize the importance of this one, and, simply put, I think the Buccaneers offense and coaching is the right side in a must-win game. Grab the Buccaneers -3.