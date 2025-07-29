LA And Cincy Pitching Can Slow Strong Offenses

Dodgers vs. Reds, 7:10 ET

It was a decent day yesterday as my reads were fair. I thought that the total was a bit too low in the Pirates game, but I ended up taking a shot on the moneyline with the Giants. Given their recent form, that was probably a mistake that I shouldn't have made. However, a Pirates team traveling across the country and scoring less than four runs per game wasn't exactly one I was excited to back. It was a loss, but I won earlier in the day so it wasn't too tough of a day. Let's get a win here as the Dodgers take on the Reds.

I think in some seasons, and in some sports, it is rather easy to see who is the most likely candidate to win the championship. With baseball, even when you think you know who will win, you don't know. The reason is that any team can get hot, and any team's bats can get cold. The pitching for one team can make a huge difference. The Dodgers are the clear favorite to win the World Series again. Their roster has some big names in the lineup, and the rotation, but health has been a real concern. They are getting healthier and have navigated their way to a mark that is currently 17 games above .500 for the season. They have Tyler Glasnow back, and he is a true Ace for a team that didn't have one much of the season. Imagine having to face Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, and then Blake Snell in a best-of-five. Glasnow is 1-1 with a 2.75 ERA, and a 1.03 WHIP for the year. He only has thrown 31 innings for the season, but has put up back-to-back quality starts. In July, he has put together 18 innings and allowed just two earned runs. The Reds hitters are batting just .256 against Glasnow with none of them having much experience. Elly De La Cruz is 2-for-2 with a double, though.

The Reds are one of the more surprising teams in baseball this season. Cincinnati has climbed its way to five games above .500, and it has some people thinking they could make a playoff run. I'm not fully on board that they will make it, but I do feel like they are only a few pieces away from potentially being there. The pitching has been better than expected this season, and the hitting is consistent enough. With the trade deadline this week, the Reds are probably going to be buyers. There are talks that they may even reunite with the biggest bat on the market, Eugenio Suarez. A win tonight could go a long way and they have a guy that has put together a good season. Nick Lodolo is 8-6 for the season with a 3.08 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP. Lodolo has been worse at home this season than he has on the road. July has been his best month of the season with four quality starts. He even has two scoreless outings, including a complete game shutout in his most recent start. The Dodgers have very little experience against Lodolo, going just 4-for-12.

This is a game that could go either way in terms of the runs scored. I think Lodolo could put together a strong performance against the Dodgers given his current form. The two scoreless outings were against the Nationals and Marlins, so not exactly the cream of the crop offenses. Glasnow is a very good pitcher and could find his way to throwing a shutout or could allow three or four runs. The total just seems a bit too high at 9.5 in this one, so I'm going to back the under.