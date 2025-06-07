Kolek Will Cool Brewers Hot Bats

Padres vs. Brewers, 7:35 ET

I went just 1-1 yesterday, which I've mentioned isn't great, but also isn't the end of the world. I very rarely have played games that involve the Rockies and the White Sox because I just don't find a ton of value in those games. Unfortunately for me, the advice I typically give about those two teams came true yesterday. The White Sox beat the Royals and my point is always that if you can pick when those teams will win, you'll make a good amount of money. Today we have a couple of more evenly matched clubs facing off as the Padres take on the Brewers.

For the season, the Padres have been rather reliable as a club. I'm not going to tell you they are the best team in the National League or that they will win the World Series like I recommended last season before the playoffs began (and I still stand by that they were one of the better teams). What I will tell you is that it is nice to finally see this team winning some games. Last year, and the year prior, they had all the talent in the world, and virtually nothing could go right for them. The San Diego owners did a good job of opening their wallets and getting free agents, but also trading for players that could make an impact on the field. Unfortunately, prior to last year, it just didn't do much good. Tonight the Padres send out Stephen Kolek who isn't a big name, but has been rather reliable for the club. Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Kolek has been a bit of a mixed bag for the club with 36.1 innings overall, and only 10.1 coming at home. On the road, Kolek has allowed three earned runs. That's it. Four starts, three earned runs and all of them came in one game. His two home starts, 11 runs in 10.1 innings. Brewers hitters are just 2-for-8 against him.

The Brewers have had a very intersting season. About a month ago, you probably would've thought that they would be an afterthought for the division and the Wild Card. Lately, they have been one of the best teams in baseball. Recently they ran off a stretch of eight straight wins. That obviously will make anyone's record look better, but it was much needed for a team that was three games under .500 before that winning streak. They have won nine of their past 11 games overall, and look to get back on track here after losing yesterday. In order to do that, they turn to journeyman Jose Quintana. Despite continuing to have his prime wind down, he has been very good for the club with a 4-1 record, 2.77 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. He has been a bit rough at home, but it looks worse because he has only made two starts at home, totaling 10.2 innings and allowing four homers. Quintana has more experience against his opponent than Kolek does, but still has pretty good success holding the Padres to just a .250 batting average.

This one feels like it could be a bit of a nailbitter. I mean, I guess no game in the early weeks of June is something you really need to stress over, but my point is that it should be close. The Brewers have been really hot, and the Padres have been fairly good lately as well. I think the right play here, though, is to fade Quintana. We might be onto something with him pitching at home. I want to get in on it before the books start to adjust pricing. Back the Padres.