Kentucky And Vanderbilt Should Showcase Scoring Tonight

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, 9:00 ET

It has been a rather rough stretch on the hardwood as I've dropped the past two NCAA looks, and lost both of my NBA plays yesterday. One play wasn't even close as I took the 76ers against the Hornets. The truth is that I acknowledge that it was a bad spot for Philadelphia, and that the Hornets are playing better this season. I still ignored that because I assumed that the 76ers were going to get some makeup calls. Even if they got every whistle it wouldn't matter because the Hornets murdered them. Circle their next matchup (and probably Philly today) as good spots to back the 76ers. I'm going back to the "amateur" ranks and looking at Kentucky taking on Vanderbilt.

Kentucky is 14-6 for the season and is 5-2 in SEC play. Overall, I wouldn't call this much of a surprise. The team has been above average pretty much my entire life, but over the past few seasons, they seem to have struggled with fielding a team that is capable of actually winning a championship. Last season, the team was at about the same level, but they made it all the way to the Sweet 16. I'd have to assume that the squad would be pretty happy getting back to that point, but they do have returning players who could use that experience and leverage it for this season. For this year, the Wildcats have lost on the road to a good Louisville team. They then lost to Michigan State on a neutral court. They followed that up with a loss to North Carolina at home, and then Gonzaga on a neutral court in back-to-back games. They again lost in a back-to-back as they dropped a game against Alabama, and at home to Missouri. There really doesn't seem to be a rhyme or reason to why Kentucky is struggling at times, but they are losing to good teams. Only one of the six losses has been to a non-ranked team. They have beaten a couple good teams - Tennessee and St. John's are the only two ranked teams - but they aren't ever really blowing opponents out.

Vanderbilt is a ranked team, which would indicate that it could be a problem today for Kentucky. For the season, the Commodores are 17-3 and sit in 5th in the SEC with a 4-3 ranking. So, is Vanderbilt good, or did they just play a soft schedule? Now that they are in SEC play there are certainly reasons to be concerned about the results. Their wins in the SEC are over South Carolina, Alabama, and LSU. Their losses are at Texas, at home against Florida, and at Arkansas. These were all three games in a row. They did get a big win against Mississippi State on Saturday, in a clear game where they were looking to take out their frustration and get back on the winning track. They crushed them by 32 points, and I'm sure they will look to ride the moment into this game. Vanderbilt is a balanced team, so they can compete with almost everyone, but the question will always be if they can get the stops when needed.

These two teams are both talented enough to win this game, and, I'd argue, almost any game. I lean toward taking Kentucky with the points in this one, but it isn't enough of a feeling to get me to the window. I just think they are playing rather well right now. This is a bit of a high total, but I think we see both teams score in the 80s. They both like to play with pace and both allow too many points typically to count on them to keep this low scoring. Let's back the over.