Kentucky And Oklahoma Should Be An Under

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma, 9:00 ET

College basketball has been a rewarding experience for the majority of the season. There have been some rough days and weeks, but the majority of the season has gone well. With just about a week remaining for college basketball's regular season, we need to continue to build up our bankroll and see what we can do before the conference tournaments start. We have a game tonight between Kentucky and Oklahoma as the two square off in another SEC showdown.

Kentucky entered the season as one of the best in the nation, and currently are sitting with a record of 18-9 and they are 17th in the nation. Their struggles have come against their conference foes as they are sitting at 7-7 in the SEC. The losses in the conference have come against Georgia on the road, Alabama at home, Vanderbilt on the road, Arkansas at home, and then to Ole Miss, Texas, and Alabama all on the road. As you'd probably expect from a 7-7 team, they tend to go back and forth with wins and losses. For the season, Kentucky has only beaten Mississippi State and Tennessee on the road this season. How they are still ranked this high is a wonder to me. I feel like any other team would be out of the top-25 and be done. Sure, their record is decent, but who have they really beaten? Tennessee twice, Gonzaga (who we've seen isn't that great), Florida once at home, and Duke earlier in the year. So yes, the team has some good-looking wins, but there are quite a few bad losses as well.

Oklahoma is not ranked, but their record isn't much different than what Kentucky has. I am well aware that there are multiple things that go into ranking a team. The Sooners with their 17-10 record are having a good season and could likely make the tournament. They are 14th in the SEC though, the way that it is so deep and has so many great teams, this isn't terrible. They were 13-0 to star the season and have gone just 4-10 since that start, coincidentally when they started playing SEC opponents. They have lost five of the past six games, dropping them to Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, and Florida. The only win was in their most recent game when they hosted Mississippi State. They've beaten Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Arkansas as well in the SEC. In addition to those wins, they also have beaten Arizona and Michigan this season, so their success hasn't been that far behind what Kentucky has produced this year.

This game should be closer than you'd think. I believe that Kentucky has a better offense than Oklahoma, but I'm not sure their defense is great, especially on the road. For Oklahoma, how can you trust them to win a game, even at home? They've played so poorly this season against SEC opponents that I don't want to take the points. Instead, I'll take the under here. I think both teams are going to score somewhere in the high 70's. As long as we dodge overtime, we should cash the under in this one. Back under 161.5.

