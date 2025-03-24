Keep It Simple: Islanders Are Way Better Here Than Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders, 7:30 ET

I can't even remember the last time I wrote about a hockey game. The truth is, I haven't even bet on one since last week. I like hockey, but it isn't my favorite sport. In fact I never used to bet on it until I started working with BeatinTheBookie (who has written for Outkick in the past) and got me this role here. Then after about a year, Outkick asked if I would be interested in sharing articles about hockey. It turned out, I was pretty good! We had a great first season. Then last season wasn't very impressive. This year has been good again. Hopefully the run continues through the Stanley Cup this year. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's talk about the Blue Jackets and Islanders facing off tonight.

The Blue Jackets probably aren't overly thrilled with their season, but I also don't think they should be too upset about a .500 record. For the year they are 31-29-9. The problem really isn't difficult to spot, though. They are good at home, and they are absolutely rubbish on the road. When they are the visiting team, they play to an 11-20-4 record. That's absolutely brutal. I'm not sure if the offense is that bad, or the defense doesn't travel, or maybe a combination of both, but their home team makes them a playoff team, and the road games look them look like they should draft #1 in the lottery. They are also playing some bad hockey at the moment, losing their last six straight games. Before you think those were all on the road, four of them came in home games. They've scored a total of seven goals in six games while allowing 22 goals. I'd love to tell you they are on the verge of a win, but they have only had two "close" games in the stretch. They will have Elvis Merzlikins in the net tonight. He's been unimpressive this season overall with a 22-19-5 record, and is allowing about three goals per game while saving under 90% of shots. He has been good against the Islanders in two games against them.

Speaking of the opponent, the Islanders, they have a good opportunity tonight given the poor road performances from Columbus. The Islanders aren't all that impressive themselves though. They are slightly above the Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division with 73 total points and a 32-28-9 record. They also aren't as good of a home team as Columbus, but they are decent enough at 17-13-4. For the season, they typically play to lower-scoring games, allowing just under three goals per game to opponents, and scoring only 2.72 goals themselves. This always fascinates me as they take more shots than their opponent. They are playing decent enough hockey over their last five games with a 3-2 record. The two losses both came in overtime, so they've been in every game. Tonight they are expected to have Ilya Sorokin in the net. He's been solid for them with a 27-20-5 record, allowing 2.72 goals per game, and saving .908% of shots against him.

I'm not really sure why the books have this game so close. The Islanders are a substantially better team than the Blue Jackets, at least in this environment of them at home and Columbus on the road. I also think they have the better goaltender. Which team is currently playing better? That also points toward the Islanders. Take New York on the moneyline and thank the books for it being discounted from what is should be (-175 in my eyes).

