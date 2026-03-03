Kansas Will Continue To Destroy Teams After Losses

Kansas vs. Arizona State, 9:00 ET

When you write about sports as much as I do, at a certain point in almost any season you start to feel like you're covering the same teams over and over. That's true with football, basketball, and even baseball to a lesser extent. I feel like I've written about Kansas 50 times this season, but in reality, I'm sure it is far fewer than that. What I do know is that I had a bad feel for them earlier, but have a fairly decent one now. This is going to be a slaughter as Kansas takes on Arizona State tonight.

Kansas probably didn't bother leaving Arizona after losing to the Wildcats on Saturday. This was a game that I had the wrong lean towards. I recommended Kansas because I felt like they could at least keep the game close against Arizona, and they were getting Darryn Peterson for this matchup. I was wrong. They were embarrassed, and honestly, I probably should've just went with my gut in the first place. Kansas beat Arizona in Kansas a couple of weeks prior and knocked them off from their undefeated season. Arizona was out for blood, and they got it. Arizona rocked them, beating them by 23 points. This was the third loss in the past five games for Kansas. The Jayhawks are stumbling a bit at probably the worst possible time. However, after their past two losses, they beat Oklahoma State by 12 and then Houston by 13.

Arizona State hasn't had a terrible season, but they aren't in the same category as the Jayhawks. For the year, they are 15-14, and they are just 6-10 in the Big 12. This is a team that will not make the NCAA Tournament, but they do have some talent on the roster. They even have a few wins that stand out. They were able to beat #13 Texas Tech, but this felt like a bit of a game where the Red Raiders may have overlooked their opponent. They have lost every other game to ranked opponents this season. Make no mistake, this has been a tough schedule, but that's what happens when you play in the Big 12. You go up against quality opponents. Against ranked opponents, they are 1-5, and have lost games by 12, 7, 30, 13, and the one win was by five.

I'm not sure what the books are thinking other than that Kansas just hasn't been playing good basketball at the moment. The fact that they are at -5.5 is silly. The Jayhawks are a substantially better team, they are playing after a loss (they haven't lost back-to-back games all year), and they have an average margin of victory of almost 16 points after a loss. Give me the Jayhawks by a million.