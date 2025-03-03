Kansas Can Hopefully Keep This One Close

Kansas vs. Houston, 9:00 ET

We have only a week remaining in the regular season for College Basketball. Then what happens? Well, first we have conference tournaments where there will be some surprises and some chalky brackets. Then, we get selection Sunday where everyone complains about everything. Then we get the NCAA Tournamnet. Let me tell you, these few weeks are going to fly by and I'm locked in and ready for all of it. Legitimately can't wait. Before we get to all of that, though, we have Kansas taking on Houston tonight.

There comes a point in a disappointing season where you just have to own that fact that it didn't go your way. That's kind of what Kansas is facing here. I'm not sure that you can look at any one specific thing and say that's the reason the team struggled to a 19-10 record and has been so bad in their own conference. I think it is a culmination of things that have all played their part in the Jayhawks going from the top-ranked team in the country to start the season, to now being unranked and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. It is hard to believe they will miss the big dance, but it is a possibility I suppose. I would guess they are going to make it, after all, they have beaten North Carolina - when they were ranked, Duke, and Iowa State. They also took Houston to double overtime in a home game in January before losing by six. So there are some legitimately good wins or games under their belt. Unfortunately, they also have losses to teams like Utah and BYU. The game against BYU was a true embarrassment as they lost by 34 points. Most of their struggles have come on the road, which is no surprise, but also most bad teams struggle on the road. Of their 10 losses, seven of them have come as a road team.

Houston, on the other hand, has to once again be looking at this season with hope and open eyes. Looking to try and capture a National Championship. They are, in all likelihood, going to be a #1 seed, at worst a #2 seed. The team is really know for their defense, but I think the offense has looked better this year than in past years. It would be a bit hard for me to imagine that they are going to make it all the way, but they are 25-4 and 17-1 in the Big 12. So why do I have the doubt? Mostly due to their losses. They dropped games to Auburn and Alabama both teams that are talented. I'm not sure they are worse than Alabama, but on a neutral court, Houston lost by five in overtime. They also lost to Texas Tech and San Diego State, both teams that are not better than Houston. Mistakes happen, but when you are in a single elimination bracket, you can't have any. I see them making the Sweet-16, maybe even the elite eight, but I'm not picking them to go further - I don't think at least.

Tonight, this is a game that Houston won't take lightly at home. They know that Kansas pushed them to the brink, and in all reality they are going to make the tournament. I should mention that I'm basing that on what I'm reading, not some sort of insider knowledge. Most people still have Kansas as a top 30-40 team in the nation. For tonight, all that matters is the spread and total. I know the last game went to double-overtime and there were 178 points scored in the game. 46 of those came in overtime though which puts the game at 132, exactly on the line with tonight's game. I'm taking the points with Kansas in this one. They were the better team in the first half of the first game, and they should've won in overtime (if they didn't make a terrible pass then play bad defense). Give me the points with Kansas and let's see if they can at least keep it close.

