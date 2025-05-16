Jose Jose Jose, Jose Jose Is This Singer's Nightmare Song

Guardians vs. Reds, 6:40 ET

I went 1-2 yesterday as I was at least able to somewhat end my losing streak. In the first game yesterday I took the Orioles to beat the Twins, and Minnesota remained the hottest team in baseball, winning their 11th straight game. I'm not going to lie to you, I don't believe in the Twins but they are proving me wrong. I also am probably overvaluing the Orioles. I'll get that straightened out as well. Now we shift to a different team in the AL Central here with the Guardians taking on the Reds.

The Guardians are 25-18 and currently sit in second place within their division. This is one of those divisions where you can already see that four of the five teams are likely to compete for a postseason spot. I can't imagine that any of the teams will just run away with the division crown. At times you'll see the Tigers leading it as they are now. Other times you'll see the Guardians, Royals, and maybe even the Twins taking the top spot for a while. I love watching the standings and seeing the moves up and down. Tonight, we have Tanner Bibee taking the hill for the Guardians as they look to make up ground as they try to claim the top spot. Bibee has put together a nice season so far with a 3-3 record, 3.80 ERA, and a 1.22 WHIP. His last outing was one of his best of the season with seven innings of one-run ball. He has been brutal on the road compared to home, though. His home ERA is at 1.46 while his road ERA is 6.64. Reds hitters have just five hits in 31 at-bats against him, so maybe he can balance it out.

The Reds are just 21-24 for the season, and this too feels like a reflection of how their entire year will end up. They are 10-12 at home, and probably not going to compete for the playoffs, but should take a step forward in terms of the overall franchise, like they did last year. The last time the Reds made the playoffs was 2020 when they lost as a Wild Card. Actually, they've only made the postseason four times since 1995, so a winning record might be considered a winning season for them. I think they can get there with their roster. Today, they have Brady Singer taking the mound. Singer should be very familiar with the Guardians hitters, having thrown for the Royals for years. Singer has been okay for the Reds with a 4-2 record, 4.97 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. He has struggled this month, though, allowing 11 earned runs in 8.1 innings over two starts. He has been terrible on the road as well, but very good at home, allowing just seven earned runs over 22.1 innings in Cincinnati. Guardians hitters have mashed him in the past - specifically Jose Ramirez. The team is hitting .418 against him over 122 at-bats, and Ramirez has 12 hits in 27 at-bats.

If we look at current season form, which I do value more than the past performance of hitters, I feel like the Reds will win this game. I just can't get there. Singer has been very good at home, and Bibee has been bad on the road. Singer hasn't pitched well lately, but those games were both road games. The problem is that I can't get past the numbers Guardians hitters have against Singer. I'm going to skip a side and take the most reliable guy here - back Jose Ramirez to go over 1.5 total bases.

