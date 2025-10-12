Jets Will Be Grounded Against Broncos

Broncos vs. Jets, 9:30 AM ET

I don't know about you, but I am actually kind of sick of the worldwide tour of the NFL. You're probably thinking I'm talking about the Bad Bunny selection to perform at the Super Bowl, but I'm not. Though I'm not crazy about him either, I'm willing to see if it is an enjoyable show, even if I don't understand it. (And, let's be honest, we don't actually know the lyrics to most of the songs we sing along to anyway.) I'm talking more about all of these teams traveling around the world for the London, Brazil, Ireland, and wherever else they are going. The Broncos and the Jets are in London for this one as they square off in an early morning battle.

The Broncos are coming off of a week where they beat one of the better teams in football. I predicted the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but I never predicted them to go undefeated. They kind of were teetering on a loss for weeks, and it just so happened to occur last week. The Broncos were down big to them, and they mounted a major comeback. For three quarters, the Broncos scored exactly three points. Then, in the fourth quarter, they got back-to-back touchdowns before hitting a field goal to give even more distance. The defense did their part, holding the Eagles when it mattered most. The Eagles had to punt on seven of 11 possessions (not counting the kneel before halftime). They made the Eagles offense have five three-and-outs as well. This defense, once it starts locking in, is great. It seems like they get better as the game goes on instead of wearing down. So, if a team is going to get points off of them, they have to do it early. The Jets have a decent enough defense themselves, but I think Bo Nix and crew should have no problem getting enough points here.

The Jets are a disaster of a team. They are 0-5 and have only really come close in a few games. Close really counts for the spread anyway, but let's take a look at what I mean. They lost by two to the Steelers in the opener, their best game of the season. The offense looked good, but the defense couldn't stop Aaron Rodgers when they needed. They arguably could've beaten the Buccaneers, but they ended up giving up a game-winning drive after taking the lead. I think this was partially Tampa Bay losing focus, and less about the Jets. On the road against the Dolphins, it was back-and-forth, but they still seemed overmatched. Last week, they hosted the Cowboys, who have enough problems of their own. They lost that game, at home, to a banged-up and bad Cowboys team by 15 points. I really have no idea how the Jets are going to score against the Broncos here. Simply put, the Broncos don't allow touchdowns. They have given up one receiving touchdown to a receiver, two to running backs, and one to a tight end, one rushing touchdown to a running back, and one rushing touchdown to a quarterback.

There are not many opportunities to score on the Broncos. Add in the travel on this game, and I just don't see this going well for the Jets. I don't love the Broncos to cover 7.5, but this could be a great teaser leg if you'd like it. Instead, I'm backing the Denver defense to travel well and will take the Jets under 17.5 points.