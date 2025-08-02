Its Worth The Risk With Potential Cy Young Winners On The Hill

Tigers vs. Phillies, 4:05 ET

There have been a few games this season where you really want to set aside whatever you have going on for the day and lock in on a specific game due to the pitching matchup. We have that exact situation here today on Saturday afternoon. It is a bit rare that this late in the season we get two teams with deep playoff run expectations and very good pitching to matchup, but we have it here this afternoon as the Tigers take on the Phillies.

I don't want to be the bearer of bad news for the Detroit faithful, but I have some concerns about this team. They are a very good team, with a record close to 20 games over .500. They have arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball on their team. They have a lineup that has produced well, and they have a big lead in their own division. So, why am I concerned about them? Probably because since the start of June, the team is basically playing .500 baseball. There have been a few decent winning streaks, but there have also been some bad losing streaks. They should make the playoffs, but I just don't see this offense doing enough to get them to hold the trophy at the end of the year. The aforementioned starter that gives them at least a realistic shot at postseason glory is today's hurler, Tarik Skubal. Skubal has a 10-3 record with a 2.09 ERA, and a 0.84 WHIP. He is second in ERA, third in strikeouts, and first win WHIP. The dude is filthy. He has been great on the road and also held Phillies hitters to just six hits in 45 at-bats against him.

The Phillies are fairly close to the Tigers in terms of record, but their biggest concern is probably about winning the division instead of just getting into the playoffs. They should be good enough to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team regardless of how the NL East shakes out. They just bolstered their bullpen and that could make a huge difference as these games get tighter. I think they could use another arm for the staff, but that didn't end up happening. Aaron Nola coming back - if he pitches how he has previously - could be the difference maker the team needs. Today they get their Ace on the hill as Zack Wheeler takes the mound. He has been impressive as always and a potential Cy Young candidate with a 9-4 record, 2.56 ERA, and a 0.89 WHIP. He is 9th in ERA, second in strikeouts, and second in WHIP. This is about as close as two pitchers can be in terms of excellence. Wheeler has been awesome at home, and has kept Tigers hitters to just a .105 batting average over 38 at-bats.

Look a line of 6.5 is not going to entice many people to bet the under. There is very little room for error, but the reality is this game might not even get five runs with these two on the mound and the improved bullpens. I think the Phillies win the game, but I'm backing the under here. Is it risky? Maybe, but I don't think it is a big risk with (potentially) the two Cy Young winners for this season on the bump.