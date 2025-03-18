Islanders And Penguins Will Light Lamps Tonight

Islanders vs. Penguins, 7:00 ET

I put out two articles yesterday, and ended up with a 1-2 record in those plays. The first article that I wrote was about baseball and I out two plays on the game. The Cubs allowed too many runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Shohei Ohtani recorded two total bases, so that was a wash. The other loss came in the game between the Sabres and Bruins. I had the Bruins winning the game, but unfortunately, I wasn't able to capture that win as they lost in overtime. I'm hopefully getting back on track tonight as the Islanders take on the Penguins.

The Islanders are not having a great season, but it isn't terrible either. They are pretty much a .500 team that probably won't find their way into the playoffs. I suppose there is a possibility if they get on a hot streak, but right now they would need to leapfrog five teams to get the final spot in the playoffs. They are only four points behind the Rangers, but with so much competition, it certainly will be a challenge. On the road, the Islanders were 14-15-5 for the season, so not much better or worse than the overall mark from New York. The Islanders are scoring just 2.68 goals per game this season, and allowing roughly three per game. The thing is they actually do average slightly more shot attempts than their opponents. They haven't been playing great hockey at the moment, going just 2-3 over their past five games. They are looking to have Ilya Sorokin in the net tonight. He has been okay overall with a 25-20-5 record, and allowing 2.74 goals against per game. He also has a .907 save percentage.

The Penguins are not having much better of luck, and are actually right behind the Islanders in the standings. For the season, Pittsburgh is 28-31-10 and they are better on their home ice than they are on the road. The team is actually playing good hockey currently. They've won four games in a row, and only one of those games was by one goal. The Penguins are scoring 2.91 goals per game for the season, and they are allowing 3.55 goals against per game. It does make a bit more sense because they are allowing two more shots to opponents than they are taking in each game. Tonight, they are going to have Tristan Jarry in the net. Jarry has gone 12-8-4 over the season and he has allowed 3.14 goals against per game. Jarry also is the owner of an .894 save percentage. He did face the Islanders once this season and allowed five goals to them in a loss.

The Islanders and Penguins are playing for the fourth time this season with the Islanders taking the first two games. In each of the games, the home team has been able to take the victory. Two of the three games were close, with just one goal separating the winner from loser. The other thing is that two of the three games have gone over the 5.5 total for tonight. The offense from the Islanders hasn't been great lately, but I think they should get back on track here. I also think that the Penguins can find the back of the net against Sorokin. Back the over.

